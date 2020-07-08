Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Teessiders Nicked For London Protest Offences  (Read 813 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: July 08, 2020, 10:35:42 PM »
5 people nicked today by the Met for violent disorder including, a 40-year-old man from Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, and a 31-year-old man from Saltburn-By-The-Sea, North Yorkshire. The fifth, a 44-year-old man from Middlesbrough, was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and assault on an emergency worker.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: July 08, 2020, 11:09:12 PM »
"Protest offenses" ?
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #2 on: July 09, 2020, 09:02:22 AM »
Hopefully they get named and their pictures put in the paper just like lads do when they get football banning orders. There's no difference at all.

 :mido:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: July 09, 2020, 09:12:31 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on July 09, 2020, 09:02:22 AM
Hopefully they get named and their pictures put in the paper just like lads do when they get football banning orders. There's no difference at all.

 :mido:

I THINK MOST WERE WITH THE FLA MATE.... DOWN THERE TO PROTECT OUR HERITAGE  👍
Wee_Willie
« Reply #4 on: July 09, 2020, 09:13:48 AM »
I wonder which side of fascism they were fighting for  - ie were they lefties or righties?

 
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #5 on: July 09, 2020, 09:16:39 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 09, 2020, 09:12:31 AM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on July 09, 2020, 09:02:22 AM
Hopefully they get named and their pictures put in the paper just like lads do when they get football banning orders. There's no difference at all.

 :mido:

I THINK MOST WERE WITH THE FLA MATE.... DOWN THERE TO PROTECT OUR HERITAGE  👍

100% they'll get named then. One rule for us and one for the lefty pricks.

 :lenin:
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #6 on: July 09, 2020, 09:21:59 AM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/met-police-swoop-arrest-three-18564794

Reads like it was the ones attacking the statues/memorials from the report.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #7 on: July 09, 2020, 09:56:38 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on July 09, 2020, 09:21:59 AM
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/met-police-swoop-arrest-three-18564794

Reads like it was the ones attacking the statues/memorials from the report.

I read it quite the opposite - death sentence for all three I'm afraid

 :pd:
Wee_Willie
« Reply #8 on: July 09, 2020, 10:01:33 AM »
Off to the incinerator - it wont hurt a bit ..
maggiethatcherrulesok
« Reply #9 on: July 09, 2020, 10:12:42 AM »
I read the same as you ural.

Harsh sentences Im sure
Bernie
« Reply #10 on: July 09, 2020, 11:01:01 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 09, 2020, 09:12:31 AM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on July 09, 2020, 09:02:22 AM
Hopefully they get named and their pictures put in the paper just like lads do when they get football banning orders. There's no difference at all.

 :mido:

I THINK MOST WERE WITH THE FLA MATE.... DOWN THERE TO PROTECT OUR HERITAGE  👍

Heritage my arse - they were on a pissed up day out. Then they got scattered by the better organised, younger, fitter BLM Scumbags.
ccole
« Reply #11 on: July 09, 2020, 11:39:26 AM »
From what I saw, the far-left Antifa and BLM thugs didn't show until most of the lads 'protecting' the statues had left the area.
El Capitan
« Reply #12 on: July 09, 2020, 11:39:36 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on July 08, 2020, 10:35:42 PM
5 people nicked today by the Met for violent disorder including, a 40-year-old man from Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, and a 31-year-old man from Saltburn-By-The-Sea, North Yorkshire. The fifth, a 44-year-old man from Middlesbrough, was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and assault on an emergency worker.




Were they good BLM lads or racist footy hoolies?
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #13 on: July 09, 2020, 11:41:11 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on July 09, 2020, 11:39:36 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on July 08, 2020, 10:35:42 PM
5 people nicked today by the Met for violent disorder including, a 40-year-old man from Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, and a 31-year-old man from Saltburn-By-The-Sea, North Yorkshire. The fifth, a 44-year-old man from Middlesbrough, was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and assault on an emergency worker.




Were they good BLM lads or racist footy hoolies?

Reported

(Extremely poor level of comment)

 :steptoe:
El Capitan
« Reply #14 on: July 09, 2020, 11:42:08 AM »
Report received  :like:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #15 on: July 09, 2020, 11:43:06 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on July 09, 2020, 11:42:08 AM
Report received  :like:

 jc
Itchy_ring
« Reply #16 on: July 10, 2020, 03:43:15 PM »
See in the gazette that the woollyback is banged up on remand after pleading guilt, going to get a decent sentence by the look of it.

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/name-teesside-man-arrested-london-18571939
Pile
« Reply #17 on: July 10, 2020, 04:36:48 PM »
The Gazette reporting is terrible, Im glad its going to the dogs. What has some pissing near a monument floor to do with anything? Its all smear and whataboutery.
El Capitan
« Reply #18 on: July 10, 2020, 05:06:05 PM »
Quote from: Pile on July 10, 2020, 04:36:48 PM
The Gazette reporting is terrible, Im glad its going to the dogs. What has some pissing near a monument floor to do with anything? Its all smear and whataboutery.


We know certain types would prefer it was never spoken about again  




Unfortunately, it happened, and its something the far right will have to live with
Pile
« Reply #19 on: July 10, 2020, 05:40:28 PM »
Thats fine if the story is about not pissing on monuments.
Boss88
« Reply #20 on: July 10, 2020, 06:01:10 PM »
I know the lad from boosbeck used to be a good footballer when he was younger . Loose cannon when hes had a drink like and can handle himself when it comes to a scrap .
Itchy_ring
« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:28:02 AM »
Video of the incident in the Daily Mail today, idiot, going to get himself a couple of years jail time.

Remanded again going to crown for sentence.
nekder365
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:32:19 AM »
So if you "defend" the statues are you automatically Right-Wing? 
Wee_Willie
« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:36:33 AM »
links?
Itchy_ring
« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:45:51 AM »
On my mobile so not sure this will work

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8519711/Shocking-moment-thug-shoves-police-officer-stairs-statue-protest-Parliament-Square.html?ito=native_share_article-masthead
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:50:54 AM »
DAFT CUNT IS GOING DOWN FOR AT LEAST 3 YEARS 👍

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/video-shows-teesside-man-push-18592303
