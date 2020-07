Itchy_ring

Posts: 1 569 Teessiders Nicked For London Protest Offences « on: July 08, 2020, 10:35:42 PM » 5 people nicked today by the Met for violent disorder including, a 40-year-old man from Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, and a 31-year-old man from Saltburn-By-The-Sea, North Yorkshire. The fifth, a 44-year-old man from Middlesbrough, was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and assault on an emergency worker.



livefastdieyoung

Posts: 883 Re: Teessiders Nicked For London Protest Offences « Reply #2 on: July 09, 2020, 09:02:22 AM »



Hopefully they get named and their pictures put in the paper just like lads do when they get football banning orders. There's no difference at all.

Itchy_ring

Posts: 1 569 Re: Teessiders Nicked For London Protest Offences « Reply #16 on: July 10, 2020, 03:43:15 PM »



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/name-teesside-man-arrested-london-18571939

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/name-teesside-man-arrested-london-18571939

See in the gazette that the woollyback is banged up on remand after pleading guilt, going to get a decent sentence by the look of it.

Pile

The Gazette reporting is terrible, Iím glad itís going to the dogs. What has some pissing near a monument floor to do with anything? Itís all smear and whataboutery.

El Capitan

Posts: 42 357 Re: Teessiders Nicked For London Protest Offences « Reply #18 on: July 10, 2020, 05:06:05 PM » Quote from: Pile on July 10, 2020, 04:36:48 PM The Gazette reporting is terrible, Iím glad itís going to the dogs. What has some pissing near a monument floor to do with anything? Itís all smear and whataboutery.





We know certain types would prefer it was never spoken about again









We know certain types would prefer it was never spoken about again

Unfortunately, it happened, and itís something the far right will have to live with

Boss88

I know the lad from boosbeck used to be a good footballer when he was younger . Loose cannon when heís had a drink like and can handle himself when it comes to a scrap .