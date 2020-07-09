Welcome,
July 09, 2020
Teessiders Nicked For London Protest Offences
Itchy_ring
Teessiders Nicked For London Protest Offences
Yesterday
at 10:35:42 PM
5 people nicked today by the Met for violent disorder including, a 40-year-old man from Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, and a 31-year-old man from Saltburn-By-The-Sea, North Yorkshire. The fifth, a 44-year-old man from Middlesbrough, was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and assault on an emergency worker.
Bobupanddown
Re: Teessiders Nicked For London Protest Offences
Yesterday
at 11:09:12 PM
"Protest offenses" ?
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
