Teessiders Nicked For London Protest Offences « on: Yesterday at 10:35:42 PM » 5 people nicked today by the Met for violent disorder including, a 40-year-old man from Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, and a 31-year-old man from Saltburn-By-The-Sea, North Yorkshire. The fifth, a 44-year-old man from Middlesbrough, was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and assault on an emergency worker.



