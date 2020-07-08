Welcome,
July 08, 2020, 10:21:48 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Where is this bulldozer?
Author
Topic: Where is this bulldozer? (Read 61 times)
Pile
Offline
Posts: 39 998
Where is this bulldozer?
«
on:
Today
at 09:29:42 PM »
Must be due any time now.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 75 083
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Where is this bulldozer?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:35:08 PM »
THERE'S PLENTY OF SHITE FOR IT TO REMOVE 😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
