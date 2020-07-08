Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
WIGAN WIN AGAIN
monkeyman
Today at 08:04:30 PM
12 POINT DEDUCTION WONT BOTHER THESE  klins
Bill Buxton
Reply #1 on: Today at 08:05:49 PM
We sho7ld be looking to sign some of their players and the manager.
monkeyman
Reply #2 on: Today at 08:07:43 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 08:05:49 PM
We sho7ld be looking to sign some of their players and the manager.
I THINK A FEW CLUBS ARE LOOKING AT SOME OF THEIR PLAYERS
OUR SCOUTING NETWORK WILL BE LOOKING ELSEWHERE  oleary
ZombieNadger
Reply #3 on: Today at 08:08:40 PM
Are they definitely getting the 12 points deducted?
LEON TROTSKY
Reply #4 on: Today at 08:12:18 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 08:08:40 PM
Are they definitely getting the 12 points deducted?

HOW FUCKING THICK ARE YOU DAFT  ARSE  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍

WHAT A 🐸🐸🐸
ZombieNadger
Reply #5 on: Today at 08:29:16 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:12:18 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 08:08:40 PM
Are they definitely getting the 12 points deducted?

HOW FUCKING THICK ARE YOU DAFT  ARSE  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍

WHAT A 🐸🐸🐸

🤣🤣🤣🤣is that the best you can do? Just wasn't sure if they had their appeal yet.

You really are making yourself look quite pathetic today. Its great 👍
LEON TROTSKY
Reply #6 on: Today at 08:31:09 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 08:29:16 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:12:18 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 08:08:40 PM
Are they definitely getting the 12 points deducted?

HOW FUCKING THICK ARE YOU DAFT  ARSE  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍

WHAT A 🐸🐸🐸

🤣🤣🤣🤣is that the best you can do? Just wasn't sure if they had their appeal yet.

You really are making yourself look quite pathetic today. Its great 👍

APPEAL. 🤡🤡🤡

WHICH IS NOT ACTUALLY HEARD BY THE EFL  😂😂😂

CLUELESS YOUNG UN..... CLUELESS  👎🐸🐸🐸🤡🤡🤡
Bud Wiser
Reply #7 on: Today at 08:32:43 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 08:08:40 PM
Are they definitely getting the 12 points deducted?

Looks pretty certain to me. Their administrator (Gerald Krasner) was on Radio 5 late last night. Amongst other things he appeared more concerned about preventing a further 15 point deduction next season aswell  as saying the earliest a prospective buyer could wrap up a deal would not be until late august. Theres no way a 3rd bottom side would be expected to be in limbo that long.

Serves them right for dealing with kitchen sinks!
LEON TROTSKY
Reply #8 on: Today at 08:35:34 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 08:32:43 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 08:08:40 PM
Are they definitely getting the 12 points deducted?

Looks pretty certain to me. Their administrator (Gerald Krasner) was on Radio 5 late last night. Amongst other things he appeared more concerned about preventing a further 15 point deduction next season aswell  as saying the earliest a prospective buyer could wrap up a deal would not be until late august. Theres no way a 3rd bottom side would be expected to be in limbo that long.

Serves them right for dealing with Tiddly Winks.!


CORRECTED IT FOR YOU  👍
ZombieNadger
Reply #9 on: Today at 08:37:45 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 08:32:43 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 08:08:40 PM
Are they definitely getting the 12 points deducted?

Looks pretty certain to me. Their administrator (Gerald Krasner) was on Radio 5 late last night. Amongst other things he appeared more concerned about preventing a further 15 point deduction next season aswell  as saying the earliest a prospective buyer could wrap up a deal would not be until late august. Theres no way a 3rd bottom side would be expected to be in limbo that long.

Serves them right for dealing with kitchen sinks!

Cheers buddy...thanks for the sensible answer to a sensible question.

When you look at clubs like Hull and Wigan it makes you glad to have Gibbo.
ZombieNadger
Reply #10 on: Today at 08:38:58 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:31:09 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 08:29:16 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:12:18 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 08:08:40 PM
Are they definitely getting the 12 points deducted?

HOW FUCKING THICK ARE YOU DAFT  ARSE  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍

WHAT A 🐸🐸🐸

🤣🤣🤣🤣is that the best you can do? Just wasn't sure if they had their appeal yet.

You really are making yourself look quite pathetic today. Its great 👍

APPEAL. 🤡🤡🤡

WHICH IS NOT ACTUALLY HEARD BY THE EFL  😂😂😂

CLUELESS YOUNG UN..... CLUELESS  👎🐸🐸🐸🤡🤡🤡

Think you need putting to bed, you are making yourself look absolutely ridiculous 🤦‍♂️
