monkeyman

Online



Posts: 10 077





Posts: 10 077 WIGAN WIN AGAIN « on: Today at 08:04:30 PM » 12 POINT DEDUCTION WONT BOTHER THESE Logged

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 4 411





Posts: 4 411 Re: WIGAN WIN AGAIN « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:05:49 PM » We sho7ld be looking to sign some of their players and the manager. Logged

Bud Wiser

Online



Posts: 9 752





Bausor & Gill OUT!!!





Posts: 9 752Bausor & Gill OUT!!! Re: WIGAN WIN AGAIN « Reply #7 on: Today at 08:32:43 PM » Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 08:08:40 PM Are they definitely getting the 12 points deducted?



Looks pretty certain to me. Their administrator (Gerald Krasner) was on Radio 5 late last night. Amongst other things he appeared more concerned about preventing a further 15 point deduction next season aswell as saying the earliest a prospective buyer could wrap up a deal would not be until late august. Theres no way a 3rd bottom side would be expected to be in limbo that long.



Serves them right for dealing with kitchen sinks! Looks pretty certain to me. Their administrator (Gerald Krasner) was on Radio 5 late last night. Amongst other things he appeared more concerned about preventing a further 15 point deduction next season aswell as saying the earliest a prospective buyer could wrap up a deal would not be until late august. Theres no way a 3rd bottom side would be expected to be in limbo that long.Serves them right for dealing with kitchen sinks! Logged https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw



https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 075



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 75 075I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: WIGAN WIN AGAIN « Reply #8 on: Today at 08:35:34 PM » Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 08:32:43 PM Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 08:08:40 PM Are they definitely getting the 12 points deducted?



Looks pretty certain to me. Their administrator (Gerald Krasner) was on Radio 5 late last night. Amongst other things he appeared more concerned about preventing a further 15 point deduction next season aswell as saying the earliest a prospective buyer could wrap up a deal would not be until late august. Theres no way a 3rd bottom side would be expected to be in limbo that long.



Serves them right for dealing with Tiddly Winks.!

Looks pretty certain to me. Their administrator (Gerald Krasner) was on Radio 5 late last night. Amongst other things he appeared more concerned about preventing a further 15 point deduction next season aswell as saying the earliest a prospective buyer could wrap up a deal would not be until late august. Theres no way a 3rd bottom side would be expected to be in limbo that long.Serves them right for dealing with Tiddly Winks.!



CORRECTED IT FOR YOU 👍 CORRECTED IT FOR YOU 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......