July 08, 2020, 08:41:01 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: I SHAGGED HIS MAM 👍  (Read 430 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 075

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 06:05:28 PM »
I SHOULDN'T HAVE DONE IT  👎

BUT I COULDN'T HELP IT  👎

THAT ZOMBIE NADGER HAS EVERY RIGHT TO HOUND ME  😀😀😀😂😂😂😀😀😀😂😂😂👍🤩🤩🤩😍😍😍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 15 788



« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:09:24 PM »
WHAT A WEIRDO !!!    klins
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
ZombieNadger
Posts: 210


« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:09:53 PM »
🤔
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 42 221


« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:10:38 PM »
Poor thread. Be better  :unlike: :unlike:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 075

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:11:14 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 06:09:24 PM
WHAT A WEIRDO !!!    klins

HIS MAM SAID HE WASN'T A BAD LAD  🤔

DEEP DOWN  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieNadger
Posts: 210


« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:12:27 PM »
This is going super good for you village👍
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 075

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:13:15 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:10:38 PM
Poor thread. Be better  :unlike: :unlike:

IM A WIFE BEATER.... I'M ALWAYS GONNA BE OBNOXIOUS.... SURPRISED YOU LET YA REPORT BUTTON GO.... TWATTY  👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieNadger
Posts: 210


« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:14:04 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:13:15 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:10:38 PM
Poor thread. Be better  :unlike: :unlike:

IM A WIFE BEATER.... I'M ALWAYS GONNA BE OBNOXIOUS.... SURPRISED YOU LET YA REPORT BUTTON GO.... TWATTY  👎

#meltdown
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 075

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:14:58 PM »
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 06:12:27 PM
This is going super good for you village👍

GO EVEN BETTER IF YOU EVER GAIN SOME BOTTLE TO COME AND FRONT ME  👍😂😂😂👍🐔🐓🐔
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieNadger
Posts: 210


« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:15:53 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:14:58 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 06:12:27 PM
This is going super good for you village👍

GO EVEN BETTER IF YOU EVER GAIN SOME BOTTLE TO COME AND FRONT ME  👍😂😂😂👍🐔🐓🐔

#furthermeltdown
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 075

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:16:54 PM »
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 06:14:04 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:13:15 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:10:38 PM
Poor thread. Be better  :unlike: :unlike:

IM A WIFE BEATER.... I'M ALWAYS GONNA BE OBNOXIOUS.... SURPRISED YOU LET YA REPORT BUTTON GO.... TWATTY  👎

#meltdown

IS THAT THE CODE FOR I WILL JUST SIT AND HIDE BEHIND MY KEYBOARD COZ IM SCARED TO GO OUT IN THE REAL WORLD. 👍😂😂😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieNadger
Posts: 210


« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:19:27 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:16:54 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 06:14:04 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:13:15 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:10:38 PM
Poor thread. Be better  :unlike: :unlike:

IM A WIFE BEATER.... I'M ALWAYS GONNA BE OBNOXIOUS.... SURPRISED YOU LET YA REPORT BUTTON GO.... TWATTY  👎

#meltdown

IS THAT THE CODE FOR I WILL JUST SIT AND HIDE BEHIND MY KEYBOARD COZ IM SCARED TO GO OUT IN THE REAL WORLD. 👍😂😂😂😂😂👍

No.

'I SHAGGED HIS MAM' fucking hell,.try harder village 🤣

Or is that what she said?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 075

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:21:28 PM »
SOMEONES A TAD UPSET  😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieNadger
Posts: 210


« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:22:46 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:21:28 PM
SOMEONES A TAD UPSET  😂😂😂

🤣🤣🤦‍♂️

Them 12 cans must be catching up with you 😉😉🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 075

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:32:28 PM »
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 06:22:46 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:21:28 PM
SOMEONES A TAD UPSET  😂😂😂

🤣🤣🤦‍♂️

Them 12 cans must be catching up with you 😉😉🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥

NOT REALLY.... I GOT THE JACK DANIELS  AND COKE OUT NOW  👍🥃🥃🥃👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 15 788



« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:35:29 PM »
SO THAT'S WHY YOU'RE BEHAVING LIKE YOU ARE ???   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 075

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:37:45 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 06:35:29 PM
SO THAT'S WHY YOU'RE BEHAVING LIKE YOU ARE ???   

WHAT'S THAT.... STANDING ME CORNER AND NOT BEING A SHITHOUSE CUNT  👍

GET BACK IN YA FUCKING CRYBOX YA BIG FUCKING BABY  👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieNadger
Posts: 210


« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:37:51 PM »
All those imaginary drinks are not sitting well with you village 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️👍
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 15 788



« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:41:20 PM »
ARE YOU SAYING HE'S A FANTASIST ???   :pd:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
ZombieNadger
Posts: 210


« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:42:52 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 06:41:20 PM
ARE YOU SAYING HE'S A FANTASIST ???   :pd:

Well, he certainly gets caught out making things up quite often 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤥🤥🤥
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 075

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:45:24 PM »
THE TWO OF YOU POP ROUND..... WE WILL SEE WHO'S LYING  🥃🍺🥃🍺🥃🍺

I WILL EVEN PHONE THE AMBULANCE FREE OF CHARGE LATER  👍🥊🥊🥊👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieNadger
Posts: 210


« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:47:26 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:45:24 PM
THE TWO OF YOU POP ROUND..... WE WILL SEE WHO'S LYING  🥃🍺🥃🍺🥃🍺

I WILL EVEN PHONE THE AMBULANCE FREE OF CHARGE LATER  👍🥊🥊🥊👍

I think 999 is free anyway 🤡
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 527



« Reply #22 on: Today at 06:49:29 PM »
In these trying times I think we all need to focus on what is most important.

















Does she have massive floppy slangers - or what?

 :pd:

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
ZombieNadger
Posts: 210


« Reply #23 on: Today at 06:52:07 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 06:49:29 PM
In these trying times I think we all need to focus on what is most important.

















Does she have massive floppy slangers - or what?

 :pd:

 

Not a patch on Leons milkers tbf 🤣
Logged
ZombieNadger
Posts: 210


« Reply #24 on: Today at 06:52:45 PM »
or is that who you meant?🤔
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 527



« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:02:15 PM »
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 06:52:45 PM
or is that who you meant?🤔

I'm not fussy.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 15 788



« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:29:25 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
nekder365
Posts: 2 049


« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:00:21 PM »
Oh no that could be the problem.........Zombie is he your daddy????....
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 15 788

Posts: 15 788



« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:03:41 PM »
 mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
ZombieNadger
Posts: 210


« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:06:50 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 08:00:21 PM
Oh no that could be the problem.........Zombie is he your daddy????....

Na, I can spell 👍
Logged
nekder365
Posts: 2 049


« Reply #30 on: Today at 08:08:48 PM »
Oh well from now on you shall be known as Kid Creole cos #HE AINT YOUR DADDY#.......
Logged
ZombieNadger
Posts: 210


« Reply #31 on: Today at 08:09:45 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 08:08:48 PM
Oh well from now on you shall be known as Kid Creole cos #HE AINT YOUR DADDY#.......

No idea what this means. But, ok 🤣👍
Logged
MrPorkandbean

Posts: 15


« Reply #32 on: Today at 08:19:41 PM »
Not one for getting involved in misogynistic arguments, who is this L Trotsky? He comes across on threads so well, and then the next thread is like a schizophrenic. I'm sure he isn't. I was in the Stainton pub once, and i saw this bloke who looked like the pics you put on here, so I assumed that must be him. Is it a real person, is he just behaving in character, its funny?
Logged
nekder365
Posts: 2 049


« Reply #33 on: Today at 08:21:03 PM »
Leon is real  :like:
Logged
nekder365
Posts: 2 049


« Reply #34 on: Today at 08:22:05 PM »
But not sooo convinced about you  mcl..........
Logged
MrPorkandbean

Posts: 15


« Reply #35 on: Today at 08:22:55 PM »
Hmmm, i know Lee Legg battered someone who looked liked him when I was maybe 17, but that was a long time ago, and I was just a voyeur from the outside looking in, the hard lads of Hemo beating little people up, but hey that was a long time ago?
Logged
Block21

Posts: 30


« Reply #36 on: Today at 08:25:10 PM »
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 08:22:55 PM
Hmmm, i know Lee Legg battered someone who looked liked him when I was maybe 17, but that was a long time ago, and I was just a voyeur from the outside looking in, the hard lads of Hemo beating little people up, but hey that was a long time ago?


Remember leggy giving him a shoeing them shagging his Mrs, very unsavoury  klins
Logged
ZombieNadger
Posts: 210


« Reply #37 on: Today at 08:27:57 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 08:25:10 PM
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 08:22:55 PM
Hmmm, i know Lee Legg battered someone who looked liked him when I was maybe 17, but that was a long time ago, and I was just a voyeur from the outside looking in, the hard lads of Hemo beating little people up, but hey that was a long time ago?


Remember leggy giving him a shoeing them shagging his Mrs, very unsavoury  klins

At the same time?!
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 075

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #38 on: Today at 08:28:35 PM »
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 08:22:55 PM
Hmmm, i know Lee Legg battered someone who looked liked him when I was maybe 17, but that was a long time ago, and I was just a voyeur from the outside looking in, the hard lads of Hemo beating little people up, but hey that was a long time ago?

LEE LEGG  😂😂😂 A BIGGER WASTE OF SPACE THAN HIS BROTHER BIG LEGGY  😂😂😂

BOTH A PAIR OF THIEVING SMACKRATS WHO COULDN'T PUNCH A HOLE IN A WET GAZETTE  😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
MrPorkandbean

Posts: 15


« Reply #39 on: Today at 08:29:03 PM »
Hey Block21, my memory is not serving me well, i hung around with Lee for a while, they were nights on YTS scheme money and cadging a beer if ya could, i remember my mucker Dean Simpson from Netherfields, we grew up as kids from the age of 3, i remember the Hemmo lads, i bumped into Bocka last year, i nearly cried when i saw him. Memories mate x
Logged
ZombieNadger
Posts: 210


« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:30:04 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:28:35 PM
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 08:22:55 PM
Hmmm, i know Lee Legg battered someone who looked liked him when I was maybe 17, but that was a long time ago, and I was just a voyeur from the outside looking in, the hard lads of Hemo beating little people up, but hey that was a long time ago?

LEE LEGG  😂😂😂 A BIGGER WASTE OF SPACE THAN HIS BROTHER BIG LEGGY  😂😂😂

BOTH A PAIR OF THIEVING SMACKRATS WHO COULDN'T PUNCH A HOLE IN A WET GAZETTE  😂😂😂😂😂😂

And they kicked the shit out of you?

No wonder you such an angry billy bullshitter 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👍🤡
Logged
Block21

Posts: 30


« Reply #41 on: Today at 08:32:51 PM »
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 08:29:03 PM
Hey Block21, my memory is not serving me well, i hung around with Lee for a while, they were nights on YTS scheme money and cadging a beer if ya could, i remember my mucker Dean Simpson from Netherfields, we grew up as kids from the age of 3, i remember the Hemmo lads, i bumped into Bocka last year, i nearly cried when i saw him. Memories mate x
nice one mate good to hear, I think it was big leggy who did his Mrs, she loved his 3rd leggy if you know what I mean
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 10 077


« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:33:09 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:28:35 PM
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 08:22:55 PM
Hmmm, i know Lee Legg battered someone who looked liked him when I was maybe 17, but that was a long time ago, and I was just a voyeur from the outside looking in, the hard lads of Hemo beating little people up, but hey that was a long time ago?

LEE LEGG  😂😂😂 A BIGGER WASTE OF SPACE THAN HIS BROTHER BIG LEGGY  😂😂😂

BOTH A PAIR OF THIEVING SMACKRATS WHO COULDN'T PUNCH A HOLE IN A WET GAZETTE  😂😂😂😂😂😂
HAYZI FANTAZI SANG ABOUT BIG LEGGY
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 075

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:33:35 PM »
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 08:30:04 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:28:35 PM
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 08:22:55 PM
Hmmm, i know Lee Legg battered someone who looked liked him when I was maybe 17, but that was a long time ago, and I was just a voyeur from the outside looking in, the hard lads of Hemo beating little people up, but hey that was a long time ago?

LEE LEGG  😂😂😂 A BIGGER WASTE OF SPACE THAN HIS BROTHER BIG LEGGY  😂😂😂

BOTH A PAIR OF THIEVING SMACKRATS WHO COULDN'T PUNCH A HOLE IN A WET GAZETTE  😂😂😂😂😂😂

And they kicked the shit out of you?

No wonder you such an angry billy bullshitter 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👍🤡


THE PAIR OF EM STEERED WELL CLEAR OF ME  IN HEMMO.... A WISE DECISION ON THEIR PART  👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
MrPorkandbean

Posts: 15


« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:36:26 PM »
Block21 I saw the old video of Leggy on the TV, i showed it to all, the memories. Leggy was a nutcase, but he was also a good lad, I have no bad memories of him. It was a case of back then, you knew he would cause trouble, and i saw him take down some big fellas, I was there, i witnessed it. That was before the big lad came along x
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 075

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:38:21 PM »
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 08:36:26 PM
Block21 I saw the old video of Leggy on the TV, i showed it to all, the memories. Leggy was a nutcase, but he was also a good lad, I have no bad memories of him. It was a case of back then, you knew he would cause trouble, and i saw him take down some big fellas, I was there, i witnessed it. That was before the big lad came along x


😂😂😂😂😂

FFS.... HE WAS THE HEMMO PUNCHBAG  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
MrPorkandbean

Posts: 15


« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:40:37 PM »
Leon, he really wasn't
Logged
