LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 068



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 75 068I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... I SHAGGED HIS MAM 👍 « on: Today at 06:05:28 PM » I SHOULDN'T HAVE DONE IT 👎



BUT I COULDN'T HELP IT 👎



THAT ZOMBIE NADGER HAS EVERY RIGHT TO HOUND ME 😀😀😀😂😂😂😀😀😀😂😂😂👍🤩🤩🤩😍😍😍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 784







TMPosts: 15 784 Re: I SHAGGED HIS MAM 👍 « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:09:24 PM » WHAT A WEIRDO !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 068



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 75 068I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: I SHAGGED HIS MAM 👍 « Reply #12 on: Today at 06:21:28 PM » SOMEONES A TAD UPSET 😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 784







TMPosts: 15 784 Re: I SHAGGED HIS MAM 👍 « Reply #15 on: Today at 06:35:29 PM » SO THAT'S WHY YOU'RE BEHAVING LIKE YOU ARE ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 784







TMPosts: 15 784 Re: I SHAGGED HIS MAM 👍 « Reply #18 on: Today at 06:41:20 PM » ARE YOU SAYING HE'S A FANTASIST ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 068



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 75 068I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: I SHAGGED HIS MAM 👍 « Reply #20 on: Today at 06:45:24 PM » THE TWO OF YOU POP ROUND..... WE WILL SEE WHO'S LYING 🥃🍺🥃🍺🥃🍺



I WILL EVEN PHONE THE AMBULANCE FREE OF CHARGE LATER 👍🥊🥊🥊👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......