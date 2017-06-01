Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 09, 2020, 05:44:52 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Good win today  (Read 233 times)
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 475

UTB


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 05:51:35 PM »
Hopefully Colin keeps us up, and signed on for next season. If he does, Red might even consider getting a season ticket  mick

Not if that Covid shit is still about mind  mcl
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 652



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:56:01 PM »
Any proper Supporter coming back to the Riverside after significant time away will be disappointed. As much as I want more people inside the Stadium, that's just the honest truth. I've seen it happen plenty. An underwhelming feeling that never goes.

Mr Steel, you're best off getting to as many Away games as possible. Almost always a top day/night out whatever the Result ends up being.


:beer:    :beer:    :beer:
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 786


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:57:01 PM »
If Gibson doesn't get him signed up on at least a two year deal then he can fuck right off. Best manager we have had for thirty years.

 :mido:
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 475

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:00:13 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 05:56:01 PM
Any proper Supporter coming back to the Riverside after significant time away will be disappointed. As much as I want more people inside the Stadium, that's just the honest truth. I've seen it happen plenty. An underwhelming feeling that never goes.

Mr Steel, you're best off getting to as many Away games as possible. Almost always a top day/night out whatever the Result ends up being.


:beer:    :beer:    :beer:

I've been to a few games, and it has been beyond dire what I have seen. However, I like Colin, always have and if he gets a bit of backing i can see us challenging for a play-off spot.

First things first, we need to stay up  :mido:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 75 083

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:09:45 PM »
CREDIT WHERE CREDIT IS DUE  👍🍺🍺🍺🍺👍🤩
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 557


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:31:42 PM »
Wtf didn't expect that  :mido:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 75 083

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:34:53 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 06:00:13 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 05:56:01 PM
Any proper Supporter coming back to the Riverside after significant time away will be disappointed. As much as I want more people inside the Stadium, that's just the honest truth. I've seen it happen plenty. An underwhelming feeling that never goes.

Mr Steel, you're best off getting to as many Away games as possible. Almost always a top day/night out whatever the Result ends up being.


:beer:    :beer:    :beer:

I've been to a few games, and it has been beyond dire what I have seen. However, I like Colin, always have and if he gets a bit of backing i can see us challenging for a play-off spot.

First things first, we need to stay up  :mido:

THAT IS BECAUSE HE WILL BRING PLAYERS IN THAT GIVE 100% EVERY GAME  👍

NOT WHEN THEY FEEL LIKE IT  👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 475

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:10:22 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:34:53 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 06:00:13 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 05:56:01 PM
Any proper Supporter coming back to the Riverside after significant time away will be disappointed. As much as I want more people inside the Stadium, that's just the honest truth. I've seen it happen plenty. An underwhelming feeling that never goes.

Mr Steel, you're best off getting to as many Away games as possible. Almost always a top day/night out whatever the Result ends up being.


:beer:    :beer:    :beer:

I've been to a few games, and it has been beyond dire what I have seen. However, I like Colin, always have and if he gets a bit of backing i can see us challenging for a play-off spot.

First things first, we need to stay up  :mido:

THAT IS BECAUSE HE WILL BRING PLAYERS IN THAT GIVE 100% EVERY GAME  👍

NOT WHEN THEY FEEL LIKE IT  👎

True. He might even get Britt and Fletcher firing on all cylinders also, which is what they were bought for.
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 825


View Profile WWW
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:53:57 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/transformed-middlesbrough-forged-template-survival-18565575

 :homer:
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 020


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:27:19 PM »
Great win - how did their #5 not get sent off for the penna?
 
How did their #3 not get sent off for the elbow that broke Spences nose?

We are lodging a complaint apparently

 :alastair:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 39 998



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:33:14 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 05:51:35 PM
Hopefully Colin keeps us up, and signed on for next season. If he does, Red might even consider getting a season ticket  mick

Not if that Covid shit is still about mind  mcl
:like:

Hopefully we can have a mini run, two straight wins should do it.

I hope hes seen enough to pick a settled side now.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 635


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:12:26 AM »
Hopefully he's seen enough to get shot of Paddy McfuckingNair
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 