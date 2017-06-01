Any proper Supporter coming back to the Riverside after significant time away will be disappointed. As much as I want more people inside the Stadium, that's just the honest truth. I've seen it happen plenty. An underwhelming feeling that never goes.
Mr Steel, you're best off getting to as many Away games as possible. Almost always a top day/night out whatever the Result ends up being.
I've been to a few games, and it has been beyond dire what I have seen. However, I like Colin, always have and if he gets a bit of backing i can see us challenging for a play-off spot.
First things first, we need to stay up