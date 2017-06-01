RedSteel

Good win today



Not if that Covid shit is still about mind Hopefully Colin keeps us up, and signed on for next season. If he does, Red might even consider getting a season ticketNot if that Covid shit is still about mind Logged

Re: Good win today



Mr Steel, you're best off getting to as many Away games as possible. Almost always a top day/night out whatever the Result ends up being.





Any proper Supporter coming back to the Riverside after significant time away will be disappointed. As much as I want more people inside the Stadium, that's just the honest truth. I've seen it happen plenty. An underwhelming feeling that never goes.Mr Steel, you're best off getting to as many Away games as possible. Almost always a top day/night out whatever the Result ends up being. Logged

Re: Good win today



If Gibson doesn't get him signed up on at least a two year deal then he can fuck right off. Best manager we have had for thirty years. Logged

I've been to a few games, and it has been beyond dire what I have seen. However, I like Colin, always have and if he gets a bit of backing i can see us challenging for a play-off spot.



First things first, we need to stay up I've been to a few games, and it has been beyond dire what I have seen. However, I like Colin, always have and if he gets a bit of backing i can see us challenging for a play-off spot.First things first, we need to stay up Logged

CREDIT WHERE CREDIT IS DUE 👍🍺🍺🍺🍺👍🤩

THAT IS BECAUSE HE WILL BRING PLAYERS IN THAT GIVE 100% EVERY GAME 👍



THAT IS BECAUSE HE WILL BRING PLAYERS IN THAT GIVE 100% EVERY GAME 👍

NOT WHEN THEY FEEL LIKE IT 👎

True. He might even get Britt and Fletcher firing on all cylinders also, which is what they were bought for. True. He might even get Britt and Fletcher firing on all cylinders also, which is what they were bought for. Logged

How did their #3 not get sent off for the elbow that broke Spences nose?



We are lodging a complaint apparently







Great win - how did their #5 not get sent off for the penna?
How did their #3 not get sent off for the elbow that broke Spences nose?

We are lodging a complaint apparently