Posts: 9 094 Getting back to normal life « on: Today at 03:55:36 PM » Will it happen eventually? I do not know but I know we need to.



I cannot see anything changing soon and if anything it will worsen short term.



We really need to get back to some semblance of normality. People are absolutely scared shitless and we are a long way from the public regaining their confidence. So many areas are going to be wrecked including the pub, hotel restaurant trade.



I went to a couple of pubs yesterday and it was awful customer service. Staff were rude and couldn't be arsed, think they enjoyed being furloughed too much.

Posts: 10 080 Re: Getting back to normal life « Reply #1 on: Today at 04:04:29 PM » BEEN BACK TO NORMAL FOR A WHILE HERE BASICALLY EVERYTHING OPEN TRAFFIC IS GETTING BUSY ON A MORNING FOR WORK

SO EITHER HAVE A WORD WITH THEM 👍 GIVE EM A GOOD DRESSING DOWN 👍

SO EITHER HAVE A WORD WITH THEM 👍 GIVE EM A GOOD DRESSING DOWN 👍

OR SHIT YA PANTS.... AND DON'T GO IN AGAIN 👎