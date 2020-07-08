Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 08, 2020, 10:21:32 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Getting back to normal life  (Read 94 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 094



View Profile
« on: Today at 03:55:36 PM »
Will it happen eventually? I do not know but I know we need to.

I cannot see anything changing soon and if anything it will worsen short term.

We really need to get back to some semblance of normality. People are absolutely scared shitless and we are a long way from the public regaining their confidence. So many areas are going to be wrecked including the pub, hotel restaurant trade.

I went to a couple of pubs yesterday and it was awful customer service. Staff were rude and couldn't be arsed, think they enjoyed being furloughed too much.
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 080


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:04:29 PM »
BEEN BACK TO NORMAL FOR A WHILE HERE BASICALLY EVERYTHING OPEN TRAFFIC IS GETTING BUSY ON A MORNING FOR WORK
BARS AND RESTAURANTS BUSY LIFE MUST GO ON AND THATS WHAT WILL HAPPEN EVERYWHERE
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 75 083

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:25:54 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 03:55:36 PM
Will it happen eventually? I do not know but I know we need to.

I cannot see anything changing soon and if anything it will worsen short term.

We really need to get back to some semblance of normality. People are absolutely scared shitless and we are a long way from the public regaining their confidence. So many areas are going to be wrecked including the pub, hotel restaurant trade.

I went to a couple of pubs yesterday and it was awful customer service. Staff were rude and couldn't be arsed, think they enjoyed being furloughed too much.


SO EITHER HAVE A WORD WITH THEM 👍 GIVE EM A GOOD DRESSING DOWN  👍
OR SHIT YA PANTS.... AND DON'T GO IN AGAIN 👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 605


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:13:37 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 03:55:36 PM
Will it happen eventually? I do not know but I know we need to.

I cannot see anything changing soon and if anything it will worsen short term.

We really need to get back to some semblance of normality. People are absolutely scared shitless and we are a long way from the public regaining their confidence. So many areas are going to be wrecked including the pub, hotel restaurant trade.

I went to a couple of pubs yesterday and it was awful customer service. Staff were rude and couldn't be arsed, think they enjoyed being furloughed too much.


Maybe because you are a supercilious cunt?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 