Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 08, 2020, 05:00:28 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Will we ever score again
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Will we ever score again (Read 53 times)
Pile
Offline
Posts: 39 995
Will we ever score again
«
on:
Today
at 03:41:32 PM »
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 517
Re: Will we ever score again
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:41:39 PM »
Yes.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 517
Re: Will we ever score again
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:55:17 PM »
Yes we will.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...