Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 08, 2020, 05:00:28 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Will we ever score again  (Read 53 times)
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 39 995



View Profile
« on: Today at 03:41:32 PM »
 charles
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 517



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:41:39 PM »
Yes.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 517



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:55:17 PM »
Yes we will.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 