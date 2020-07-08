Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Team today ... looks like wing backs  (Read 48 times)
« on: Today at 02:05:59 PM »
Dejan

Shotton
Fry
Friend

Johnson
Saville
McNair
Howson
Spence

Britt
Fletch
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:07:36 PM »
Roberts on the bench  lost
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:53:22 PM »
Right formation. Wrong team.

Moukoudi for Shotton. Coulson for Johnson. Roberts for Britt. 👍
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:54:42 PM »
I expect a draw at least with that though. Progress. 👍
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:01:47 PM »
JOHNSON AND FRIEND AGAIN  :meltdown:
