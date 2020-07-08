Welcome,
July 08, 2020, 03:04:18 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com
Team today ... looks like wing backs
Topic: Team today ... looks like wing backs
El Capitan
Team today ... looks like wing backs
Dejan
Shotton
Fry
Friend
Johnson
Saville
McNair
Howson
Spence
Britt
Fletch
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
Re: Team today ... looks like wing backs
Roberts on the bench
OzzyPorter
Re: Team today ... looks like wing backs
Right formation. Wrong team.
Moukoudi for Shotton. Coulson for Johnson. Roberts for Britt. 👍
OzzyPorter
Re: Team today ... looks like wing backs
I expect a draw at least with that though. Progress. 👍
monkeyman
Re: Team today ... looks like wing backs
JOHNSON AND FRIEND AGAIN
