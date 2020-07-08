Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 08, 2020, 01:00:22 PM
Author Topic: DISGRACEFUL 👎👎👎
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 12:52:47 PM »
A WHITE PERSONS CLAIM WOULD GET THROWN IN THE BIN  👎😠😠😠👎

https://news.sky.com/story/bianca-williams-met-chief-apologises-to-sprinter-after-stop-and-search-12023936

HOW THE FUCK THIS CUNT IS MET CHIEF  👎👎👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
