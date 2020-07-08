Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 08, 2020, 01:00:16 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: HOW EMBARRASSING 👎  (Read 28 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 016

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:45:41 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/efl-confirm-wigan-12-point-18560305

FUCKING DISGRACE..... WE NEED TO CLEAR ALL THE OVERPAID SHITE OUT  👍  AND THERE'S PLENTY OF IT. 😠😠😠
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 053


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:56:28 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:45:41 PM
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/efl-confirm-wigan-12-point-18560305

FUCKING DISGRACE..... WE NEED TO CLEAR ALL THE OVERPAID SHITE OUT  👍  AND THERE'S PLENTY OF IT. 😠😠😠
WIGAN CAN STILL FINISH ABOVE THE BORO EVEN WITH A 12 POINT DEDUCTION  rava
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 