July 08, 2020, 01:00:16 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com
HOW EMBARRASSING 👎
Topic: HOW EMBARRASSING 👎 (Read 28 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 016
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
HOW EMBARRASSING 👎
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/efl-confirm-wigan-12-point-18560305
FUCKING DISGRACE..... WE NEED TO CLEAR ALL THE OVERPAID SHITE OUT 👍 AND THERE'S PLENTY OF IT. 😠😠😠
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Posts: 10 053
Re: HOW EMBARRASSING 👎
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/efl-confirm-wigan-12-point-18560305
FUCKING DISGRACE..... WE NEED TO CLEAR ALL THE OVERPAID SHITE OUT 👍 AND THERE'S PLENTY OF IT. 😠😠😠
WIGAN CAN STILL FINISH ABOVE THE BORO EVEN WITH A 12 POINT DEDUCTION
