Bernie
Our PM is a gutless coward who hides behind clowns.
Our Chancellor gives away our money like it never has to be paid back
Our Home Secretary continues to allow the ferry service of illegals across the Channel, our police force to be cucked and a complete capitulation of the criminal justice system caused by activist judges.
We continue to sell arms to genocidal religious zealots who hate us.
I ask you, what do these conservatives conserve?
Which values do they uphold?
There is NOTHING conservative about this "conservative" government.
As a lifelong conservative i have to agree.
The money being spaffed on furloughing civil servants and the like will take a generation to repay.
Priti talks the talk but has not done anything to stop scroungers turning up at Dover.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Pile
Shouldnt the civil service furlough payments balance out or reduce the normal cost? Its private companies who are costing the most because normally it would have been at zero cost.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Bobupanddown
What about:
Holding the union together
Looking to get the economy going ASAP
Leaving EU and taking back control of laws and immigration (leaving ECHR & points based entry)
Allowing state assets to be managed privately
I take your point about spending money in a reckless manner. The covid business loans and furlough payments obviously help some people but its spiralled out of control. The idea of furloughing (if Im correct) was to keep jobs available post lock down yet people are on furlough but will be knowingly losing their job when the payments stop. The two dont match up in my opinion.
As for the police, theyve become a joke but i dont think thats the fault of central government, more devolved powers for mayors and commissioners are to blame. See also soft judges and minor sentencing.
This reminds me of a Chris Rock stand up routine when he talks about "the word that cannot be used" taking credit for things they're supposed to do.
"I take care of my kids" you're suppose to you dead beat motherfucker
"I ain't never been to jail" what do you want a cookie? You're not suppose to go to jail you low expectation having mothet fucker..
Its like this Tory party "we're leaving the EU" we're supposed to you democracy hating dumb mother fucker
"We're getting the economy going" by printing money which is what Labour does you 'do as we say not as we do' hypocrite mother fucker.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Well I applaud the government for what it has done to try to save jobs, businesses, livelihoods and lives throughout all this.
They couldn't have got it more wrong if they tried.
They allowed travel from heavily infected regions even after it was clear that China lied.
Then they enforced a lockdown which was unnecessary, this is proved by Sweden and the real data now coming out of the NHS.
Now they continue to to pay business to stay shut, they know what happens in November. This will be the winter of our discontent.
We disagree. No other country's government has done more to help employees and employers throughout this pandemic. Every fucker is wise after the event. In government you don't get to do the Keir Starmer dance - "They need to open schools", "It's too soon to open schools" etc.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
TerryCochranesSocks
Well I applaud the government for what it has done to try to save jobs, businesses, livelihoods and lives throughout all this.
Me too, even though it hasnt helped me in the slightest. The tories smashed labours red wall and I think this has been designed to win some hearts and minds. Sadly, the press have failed to recognise it and we still a nation who believe the government must think for them and wipe their arses.
My business was not able to get the "free" £10,000 small business grant, the rate-able value of the premises was too high to get a rates holiday, and I didn't want or need a loan.
I furloughed 4 people and have been making up all of their salaries to 100%.
I'm hopeful that all of them will return soon and we crack on.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
