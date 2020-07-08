Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 3 092





Posts: 3 092 There is nothing conservative about this government « on: Today at 11:32:18 AM » Our PM is a gutless coward who hides behind clowns.



Our Chancellor gives away our money like it never has to be paid back



Our Home Secretary continues to allow the ferry service of illegals across the Channel, our police force to be cucked and a complete capitulation of the criminal justice system caused by activist judges.



We continue to sell arms to genocidal religious zealots who hate us.



I ask you, what do these conservatives conserve?



Which values do they uphold?



There is NOTHING conservative about this "conservative" government.

Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Pile

Offline



Posts: 39 995







Posts: 39 995 Re: There is nothing conservative about this government « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:49:21 AM » What about:



Holding the union together



Looking to get the economy going ASAP



Leaving EU and taking back control of laws and immigration (leaving ECHR & points based entry)



Allowing state assets to be managed privately



I take your point about spending money in a reckless manner. The covid business loans and furlough payments obviously help some people but its spiralled out of control. The idea of furloughing (if Im correct) was to keep jobs available post lock down yet people are on furlough but will be knowingly losing their job when the payments stop. The two dont match up in my opinion.



As for the police, theyve become a joke but i dont think thats the fault of central government, more devolved powers for mayors and commissioners are to blame. See also soft judges and minor sentencing.

Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 340





Posts: 5 340 Re: There is nothing conservative about this government « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:29:19 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:32:18 AM Our PM is a gutless coward who hides behind clowns.



Our Chancellor gives away our money like it never has to be paid back



Our Home Secretary continues to allow the ferry service of illegals across the Channel, our police force to be cucked and a complete capitulation of the criminal justice system caused by activist judges.



We continue to sell arms to genocidal religious zealots who hate us.



I ask you, what do these conservatives conserve?



Which values do they uphold?



There is NOTHING conservative about this "conservative" government.





As a lifelong conservative i have to agree.



The money being spaffed on furloughing civil servants and the like will take a generation to repay.



Priti talks the talk but has not done anything to stop scroungers turning up at Dover. As a lifelong conservative i have to agree.The money being spaffed on furloughing civil servants and the like will take a generation to repay.Priti talks the talk but has not done anything to stop scroungers turning up at Dover. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Pile

Offline



Posts: 39 995







Posts: 39 995 Re: There is nothing conservative about this government « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:48:27 PM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:29:19 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:32:18 AM Our PM is a gutless coward who hides behind clowns.



Our Chancellor gives away our money like it never has to be paid back



Our Home Secretary continues to allow the ferry service of illegals across the Channel, our police force to be cucked and a complete capitulation of the criminal justice system caused by activist judges.



We continue to sell arms to genocidal religious zealots who hate us.



I ask you, what do these conservatives conserve?



Which values do they uphold?



There is NOTHING conservative about this "conservative" government.





As a lifelong conservative i have to agree.



The money being spaffed on furloughing civil servants and the like will take a generation to repay.



Priti talks the talk but has not done anything to stop scroungers turning up at Dover.

As a lifelong conservative i have to agree.The money being spaffed on furloughing civil servants and the like will take a generation to repay.Priti talks the talk but has not done anything to stop scroungers turning up at Dover. Shouldnt the civil service furlough payments balance out or reduce the normal cost? Its private companies who are costing the most because normally it would have been at zero cost. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 3 092





Posts: 3 092 Re: There is nothing conservative about this government « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:56:19 PM » Quote from: Pile on Today at 11:49:21 AM What about:



Holding the union together



Looking to get the economy going ASAP



Leaving EU and taking back control of laws and immigration (leaving ECHR & points based entry)



Allowing state assets to be managed privately



I take your point about spending money in a reckless manner. The covid business loans and furlough payments obviously help some people but its spiralled out of control. The idea of furloughing (if Im correct) was to keep jobs available post lock down yet people are on furlough but will be knowingly losing their job when the payments stop. The two dont match up in my opinion.



As for the police, theyve become a joke but i dont think thats the fault of central government, more devolved powers for mayors and commissioners are to blame. See also soft judges and minor sentencing.





This reminds me of a Chris Rock stand up routine when he talks about "the word that cannot be used" taking credit for things they're supposed to do.



"I take care of my kids" you're suppose to you dead beat motherfucker



"I ain't never been to jail" what do you want a cookie? You're not suppose to go to jail you low expectation having mothet fucker..



Its like this Tory party "we're leaving the EU" we're supposed to you democracy hating dumb mother fucker



"We're getting the economy going" by printing money which is what Labour does you 'do as we say not as we do' hypocrite mother fucker.



This reminds me of a Chris Rock stand up routine when he talks about "the word that cannot be used" taking credit for things they're supposed to do."I take care of my kids" you're suppose to you dead beat motherfucker"I ain't never been to jail" what do you want a cookie? You're not suppose to go to jail you low expectation having mothet fucker..Its like this Tory party "we're leaving the EU" we're supposed to you democracy hating dumb mother fucker"We're getting the economy going" by printing money which is what Labour does you 'do as we say not as we do' hypocrite mother fucker. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 7 408





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 408Pull your socks up Tel. Re: There is nothing conservative about this government « Reply #6 on: Today at 01:38:00 PM » Well I applaud the government for what it has done to try to save jobs, businesses, livelihoods and lives throughout all this. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 3 092





Posts: 3 092 Re: There is nothing conservative about this government « Reply #7 on: Today at 03:40:46 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:38:00 PM Well I applaud the government for what it has done to try to save jobs, businesses, livelihoods and lives throughout all this.



They couldn't have got it more wrong if they tried.



They allowed travel from heavily infected regions even after it was clear that China lied.



Then they enforced a lockdown which was unnecessary, this is proved by Sweden and the real data now coming out of the NHS.



Now they continue to to pay business to stay shut, they know what happens in November. This will be the winter of our discontent.



They couldn't have got it more wrong if they tried.They allowed travel from heavily infected regions even after it was clear that China lied.Then they enforced a lockdown which was unnecessary, this is proved by Sweden and the real data now coming out of the NHS.Now they continue to to pay business to stay shut, they know what happens in November. This will be the winter of our discontent. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Pile

Offline



Posts: 39 995







Posts: 39 995 Re: There is nothing conservative about this government « Reply #8 on: Today at 03:44:48 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:38:00 PM Well I applaud the government for what it has done to try to save jobs, businesses, livelihoods and lives throughout all this.

Me too, even though it hasnt helped me in the slightest. The tories smashed labours red wall and I think this has been designed to win some hearts and minds. Sadly, the press have failed to recognise it and we still a nation who believe the government must think for them and wipe their arses. Me too, even though it hasnt helped me in the slightest. The tories smashed labours red wall and I think this has been designed to win some hearts and minds. Sadly, the press have failed to recognise it and we still a nation who believe the government must think for them and wipe their arses. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.