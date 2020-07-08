What about:
Holding the union together
Looking to get the economy going ASAP
Leaving EU and taking back control of laws and immigration (leaving ECHR & points based entry)
Allowing state assets to be managed privately
I take your point about spending money in a reckless manner. The covid business loans and furlough payments obviously help some people but its spiralled out of control. The idea of furloughing (if Im correct) was to keep jobs available post lock down yet people are on furlough but will be knowingly losing their job when the payments stop. The two dont match up in my opinion.
As for the police, theyve become a joke but i dont think thats the fault of central government, more devolved powers for mayors and commissioners are to blame. See also soft judges and minor sentencing.
This reminds me of a Chris Rock stand up routine when he talks about "the word that cannot be used" taking credit for things they're supposed to do.
"I take care of my kids" you're suppose to you dead beat motherfucker
"I ain't never been to jail" what do you want a cookie? You're not suppose to go to jail you low expectation having mothet fucker..
Its like this Tory party "we're leaving the EU" we're supposed to you democracy hating dumb mother fucker
"We're getting the economy going" by printing money which is what Labour does you 'do as we say not as we do' hypocrite mother fucker.