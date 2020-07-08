Bobupanddown

Posts: 3 088 There is nothing conservative about this government « on: Today at 11:32:18 AM » Our PM is a gutless coward who hides behind clowns.



Our Chancellor gives away our money like it never has to be paid back



Our Home Secretary continues to allow the ferry service of illegals across the Channel, our police force to be cucked and a complete capitulation of the criminal justice system caused by activist judges.



We continue to sell arms to genocidal religious zealots who hate us.



I ask you, what do these conservatives conserve?



Which values do they uphold?



There is NOTHING conservative about this "conservative" government.

Logged





Posts: 39 992 Re: There is nothing conservative about this government « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:49:21 AM » What about:



Holding the union together



Looking to get the economy going ASAP



Leaving EU and taking back control of laws and immigration (leaving ECHR & points based entry)



Allowing state assets to be managed privately



I take your point about spending money in a reckless manner. The covid business loans and furlough payments obviously help some people but its spiralled out of control. The idea of furloughing (if Im correct) was to keep jobs available post lock down yet people are on furlough but will be knowingly losing their job when the payments stop. The two dont match up in my opinion.



As for the police, theyve become a joke but i dont think thats the fault of central government, more devolved powers for mayors and commissioners are to blame. See also soft judges and minor sentencing.

Logged

As a lifelong conservative i have to agree.



The money being spaffed on furloughing civil servants and the like will take a generation to repay.



As a lifelong conservative i have to agree.

The money being spaffed on furloughing civil servants and the like will take a generation to repay.

Priti talks the talk but has not done anything to stop scroungers turning up at Dover.

Shouldnt the civil service furlough payments balance out or reduce the normal cost? Its private companies who are costing the most because normally it would have been at zero cost.