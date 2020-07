monkeyman

Online



Posts: 10 053





Posts: 10 053 TORTURED MIND « on: Today at 09:54:11 AM » ARE WE STILL MATES Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 016



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 75 016I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: TORTURED MIND « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:05:43 AM » HE'S A RIGHT SULKY CUNT WHEN HE GETS TOLD OFF 👍😂😂😂👍



I THINK HE IS STILL A BIT ANNOYED HE MISSED OUT ON PULISIC 👍😂😂😂👍🙈🙉🙊👀 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 764







TMPosts: 15 764 Re: TORTURED MIND « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:40:04 AM »



NOTHING PERSONAL. IT'S A BIT LIKE WHEN A PLAYER GETS SENT OFF IN THE HEAT OF THE MOMENT THEN REPENTS AT LEISURE !!! YOU KEEP ACCUSING ME OF NOT TELLING THE TRUTHNOTHING PERSONAL. IT'S A BIT LIKE WHEN A PLAYER GETS SENT OFF IN THE HEAT OF THE MOMENT THEN REPENTS AT LEISURE !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

monkeyman

Online



Posts: 10 053





Posts: 10 053 Re: TORTURED MIND « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:45:53 AM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 10:40:04 AM



NOTHING PERSONAL. IT'S A BIT LIKE WHEN A PLAYER GETS SENT OFF IN THE HEAT OF THE MOMENT THEN REPENTS AT LEISURE !!!

YOU KEEP ACCUSING ME OF NOT TELLING THE TRUTHNOTHING PERSONAL. IT'S A BIT LIKE WHEN A PLAYER GETS SENT OFF IN THE HEAT OF THE MOMENT THEN REPENTS AT LEISURE !!! SORRY MATE I WONT DO IT AGAIN Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 016



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 75 016I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: TORTURED MIND « Reply #5 on: Today at 11:02:53 AM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 10:40:04 AM



NOTHING PERSONAL. IT'S A BIT LIKE WHEN A PLAYER GETS SENT OFF IN THE HEAT OF THE MOMENT THEN REPENTS AT LEISURE !!!

YOU KEEP ACCUSING ME OF NOT TELLING THE TRUTHNOTHING PERSONAL. IT'S A BIT LIKE WHEN A PLAYER GETS SENT OFF IN THE HEAT OF THE MOMENT THEN REPENTS AT LEISURE !!!

STOP BLUBBERING LIKE A FUCKING BABY YOU CUNT 😭😭😭



ADMIT IT YOU TIPPED PULISIC 4 TIMES TO SCORE AND HE BLANKED... AND YOU GOT THE PISS RIPPED 👍 SO YA GIVE UP 👍



THEN HE WENT AND SCORED NEXT TIME AND YOU WERE NOT ON IT 👎😂😂😂👎



YA JINXING CUNT FRUIT & NUT 😩 STOP BLUBBERING LIKE A FUCKING BABY YOU CUNT 😭😭😭ADMIT IT YOU TIPPED PULISIC 4 TIMES TO SCORE AND HE BLANKED... AND YOU GOT THE PISS RIPPED 👍 SO YA GIVE UP 👍THEN HE WENT AND SCORED NEXT TIME AND YOU WERE NOT ON IT 👎😂😂😂👎YA JINXING CUNT FRUIT & NUT 😩 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

ZombieNadger

Offline



Posts: 156





Posts: 156 Re: TORTURED MIND « Reply #6 on: Today at 11:07:27 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:02:53 AM Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 10:40:04 AM



NOTHING PERSONAL. IT'S A BIT LIKE WHEN A PLAYER GETS SENT OFF IN THE HEAT OF THE MOMENT THEN REPENTS AT LEISURE !!!

YOU KEEP ACCUSING ME OF NOT TELLING THE TRUTHNOTHING PERSONAL. IT'S A BIT LIKE WHEN A PLAYER GETS SENT OFF IN THE HEAT OF THE MOMENT THEN REPENTS AT LEISURE !!!

STOP BLUBBERING LIKE A FUCKING BABY YOU CUNT 😭😭😭



ADMIT IT YOU TIPPED PULISIC 4 TIMES TO SCORE AND HE BLANKED... AND YOU GOT THE PISS RIPPED 👍 SO YA GIVE UP 👍



THEN HE WENT AND SCORED NEXT TIME AND YOU WERE NOT ON IT 👎😂😂😂👎



YA JINXING CUNT FRUIT & NUT 😩

STOP BLUBBERING LIKE A FUCKING BABY YOU CUNT 😭😭😭ADMIT IT YOU TIPPED PULISIC 4 TIMES TO SCORE AND HE BLANKED... AND YOU GOT THE PISS RIPPED 👍 SO YA GIVE UP 👍THEN HE WENT AND SCORED NEXT TIME AND YOU WERE NOT ON IT 👎😂😂😂👎YA JINXING CUNT FRUIT & NUT 😩

Bit like you everyday on here🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡



Head like a scrunched up nutsack. Bit like you everyday on here🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡Head like a scrunched up nutsack. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 016



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 75 016I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: TORTURED MIND « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:10:45 AM » Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 11:07:27 AM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:02:53 AM Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 10:40:04 AM



NOTHING PERSONAL. IT'S A BIT LIKE WHEN A PLAYER GETS SENT OFF IN THE HEAT OF THE MOMENT THEN REPENTS AT LEISURE !!!

YOU KEEP ACCUSING ME OF NOT TELLING THE TRUTHNOTHING PERSONAL. IT'S A BIT LIKE WHEN A PLAYER GETS SENT OFF IN THE HEAT OF THE MOMENT THEN REPENTS AT LEISURE !!!

STOP BLUBBERING LIKE A FUCKING BABY YOU CUNT 😭😭😭



ADMIT IT YOU TIPPED PULISIC 4 TIMES TO SCORE AND HE BLANKED... AND YOU GOT THE PISS RIPPED 👍 SO YA GIVE UP 👍



THEN HE WENT AND SCORED NEXT TIME AND YOU WERE NOT ON IT 👎😂😂😂👎



YA JINXING CUNT FRUIT & NUT 😩

STOP BLUBBERING LIKE A FUCKING BABY YOU CUNT 😭😭😭ADMIT IT YOU TIPPED PULISIC 4 TIMES TO SCORE AND HE BLANKED... AND YOU GOT THE PISS RIPPED 👍 SO YA GIVE UP 👍THEN HE WENT AND SCORED NEXT TIME AND YOU WERE NOT ON IT 👎😂😂😂👎YA JINXING CUNT FRUIT & NUT 😩

Bit like you everyday on here🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡



Head like a scrunched up nutsack.

Bit like you everyday on here🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡Head like a scrunched up nutsack.

YOU'LL KNOW 👍



YOU WILL HAVE HAD PLENTY IN YER MOUTH OVER THE YEARS 👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍 YOU'LL KNOW 👍YOU WILL HAVE HAD PLENTY IN YER MOUTH OVER THE YEARS 👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 016



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 75 016I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: TORTURED MIND « Reply #13 on: Today at 11:20:06 AM » REPORTED ME TO STEVE COZ I GOT YOU DOWN AS A COCKSUCKER 👍😂😂😂👍



IM SURE STEVE IS BUSY DOING BETTER THINGS IN HIS LIFE THAN HAVING TO ENTERTAIN A LOW LIFE LIKE YOU 👎😂👎



TICK TOCK..... TICK TOCK..... ⏱️⌛⏳⏱️⏲️ Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 764







TMPosts: 15 764 Re: TORTURED MIND « Reply #15 on: Today at 11:56:32 AM » I'M KEEPING RIGHT OUT OF THIS !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats