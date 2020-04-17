Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 11, 2020, 03:17:19 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Boreme risky connection  (Read 803 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 036


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« on: July 08, 2020, 09:21:25 AM »
Not secure - nob tickles fucked it again

Block21 is a 'Well known Member' on Borememore

Well we knew that already!

 :alf: :alf:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 160


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: July 08, 2020, 09:25:04 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on July 08, 2020, 09:21:25 AM
Not secure - nob tickles fucked it again

Block21 is a 'Well known Member' on Borememore

Well we knew that already!

 :alf: :alf:
ITS FUCKED  :nige:
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 390


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: July 08, 2020, 09:25:15 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on July 08, 2020, 09:21:25 AM
Not secure - nob tickles fucked it again

Block21 is a 'Well known Member' on Borememore

Well we knew that already!

 :alf: :alf:

I love that hes going broke. Mans stolen a living all his life. Fucking peasant.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 411


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: July 08, 2020, 09:26:35 AM »
Bit of a red face for red nose.
Logged
Atomic Dog
**
Online Online

Posts: 85


Bow Wow Wow


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: July 08, 2020, 10:11:11 AM »
Quote from: Don pepe on July 08, 2020, 09:25:15 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on July 08, 2020, 09:21:25 AM
Not secure - nob tickles fucked it again

Block21 is a 'Well known Member' on Borememore

Well we knew that already!

 :alf: :alf:

I love that hes going broke. Mans stolen a living all his life. Fucking peasant.

👍🤞
Logged
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 348


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: July 08, 2020, 10:18:32 AM »
Quote from: Don pepe on July 08, 2020, 09:25:15 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on July 08, 2020, 09:21:25 AM
Not secure - nob tickles fucked it again

Block21 is a 'Well known Member' on Borememore

Well we knew that already!

 :alf: :alf:

I love that hes going broke. Mans stolen a living all his life. Fucking peasant.

Bit harsh.

Hope he doesnt end up looking like a tramp. 
Logged
ZombieNadger
Guest
« Reply #6 on: July 08, 2020, 10:22:55 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on July 08, 2020, 09:21:25 AM
Not secure - nob tickles fucked it again

Block21 is a 'Well known Member' on Borememore

Well we knew that already!

 :alf: :alf:

That error means the sites SSL cert has expired.

Easy to rectify.....if he knows what he is doing?
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 259


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: July 08, 2020, 11:22:50 AM »
It doesnt even need a SSL cert
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
ZombieNadger
Guest
« Reply #8 on: July 08, 2020, 11:42:25 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on July 08, 2020, 11:22:50 AM
It doesnt even need a SSL cert

Is it not connecting via https though?
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 259


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: July 08, 2020, 11:44:08 AM »
I dont know, I cant get on 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
ZombieNadger
Guest
« Reply #10 on: July 08, 2020, 11:46:39 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on July 08, 2020, 11:44:08 AM
I dont know, I cant get on 

You can still get on with google chrome, just ignore the SSL warnings  👍
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 625


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: July 09, 2020, 07:44:03 AM »
Poor Westy  seems  very much on his arse with his new site too  :alf: :alf:


I know that but have been forced back into his fold again. I have no choice now, sadly.
This site makes only £5 a day now. It mght be almost dead but old site still makes appreciably more than that.
I have had to give up my google deal and my rigjhts to my own adverts. Still struggling to find any way to make any money at all from a xenforo forum. Will give it a little longer but not looking at all good.

This happens when you run it like North Korea, with admins like Kim Jong Borolad
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 369


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: July 09, 2020, 08:49:48 AM »
Yep - he had one of the busiest football boards in the country.

Then he and baddad started banning anyone who wasn't a corbynite and now it's on it's arse.

Reap what you sow Westy...............
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 390


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: July 09, 2020, 08:51:43 AM »
can you make an omelette with one egg?  :steptoe:
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 625


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: July 09, 2020, 09:07:05 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on July 09, 2020, 08:49:48 AM
Yep - he had one of the busiest football boards in the country.

Then he and baddad started banning anyone who wasn't a corbynite and now it's on it's arse.

Reap what you sow Westy...............

Someone suggested T Shirts  :alf: :alf:, i think someone did them over previously on this  :nige:
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
LeeTublin
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 50


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: July 09, 2020, 10:12:01 AM »
That patronising nob Fair86 kept telling him his forum was shit and he needed to go to a new format. Rob listened eventually and now hes ended up on the bones of his arse.
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 331


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: July 09, 2020, 10:34:17 AM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on July 09, 2020, 07:44:03 AM
Poor Westy  seems  very much on his arse with his new site too  :alf: :alf:


I know that but have been forced back into his fold again. I have no choice now, sadly.
This site makes only £5 a day now. It mght be almost dead but old site still makes appreciably more than that.
I have had to give up my google deal and my rigjhts to my own adverts. Still struggling to find any way to make any money at all from a xenforo forum. Will give it a little longer but not looking at all good.

This happens when you run it like North Korea, with admins like Kim Jong Borolad

Good! Both sites should be shut down. We shouldn't be giving left-wingers a platform after all the violence and deaths recently. They'll have to resort to the dark web to spread their hate where they belong.

 :duh:

You never know, Westy might get an advertisement deal with Info Wars to buy himself a new pair of pants 
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 369


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: July 09, 2020, 11:03:35 AM »
I don't mind it existing - but it should be made clear that it's a hard left forum and not a general football one.

The media also need to stop going to him everytime they wan't a quote about Boro as well.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 108


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: July 09, 2020, 11:11:28 AM »
It must be a right kick in the nuts for Rudolph that SG still has this up and running......I cant lie it really makes me happy its all going tits up for him. My pal,who is no longer with us, would be laughing his cock off........
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 160


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: July 09, 2020, 11:14:09 AM »
TIMES ARE HARD FOR ROB I THINK WE SHOULD ALL GET TOGETHER AND HAVE A WHIP ROUND FOR THE LAD
WHAT DO YER RECKON 
Logged
RiversideRifle
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 61


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: July 09, 2020, 11:24:51 AM »
Bob tickles is a belter, in the last 3 years I've pretty much brought flyme to its knees and caused 1 or 2 meltdowns along the way  :ponce:
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 160


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: July 09, 2020, 11:25:40 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on July 09, 2020, 11:24:51 AM
Bob tickles is a belter, in the last 3 years I've pretty much brought flyme to its knees and caused 1 or 2 meltdowns along the way  :ponce:
  mick
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 108


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: July 09, 2020, 11:28:21 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on July 09, 2020, 11:24:51 AM
Bob tickles is a belter, in the last 3 years I've pretty much brought flyme to its knees and caused 1 or 2 meltdowns along the way  :ponce:

Not quite worked out that well on here just yet for you though has it Rifle??...........
Logged
RiversideRifle
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 61


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: July 09, 2020, 11:32:51 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on July 09, 2020, 11:28:21 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on July 09, 2020, 11:24:51 AM
Bob tickles is a belter, in the last 3 years I've pretty much brought flyme to its knees and caused 1 or 2 meltdowns along the way  :ponce:

Not quite worked out that well on here just yet for you though has it Rifle??...........


What are you on about ken me owld fruit?  :ponce:
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 036


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: July 09, 2020, 11:44:57 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on July 09, 2020, 11:14:09 AM
TIMES ARE HARD FOR ROB I THINK WE SHOULD ALL GET TOGETHER AND HAVE A WHIP ROUND FOR THE LAD
WHAT DO YER RECKON 

Can you ask Adi Dem to set up the GoFundme page?

 
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RiversideRifle
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 61


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: July 09, 2020, 11:47:30 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on July 09, 2020, 11:44:57 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on July 09, 2020, 11:14:09 AM
TIMES ARE HARD FOR ROB I THINK WE SHOULD ALL GET TOGETHER AND HAVE A WHIP ROUND FOR THE LAD
WHAT DO YER RECKON 

Can you ask Adi Dem to set up the GoFundme page?

 

Rob still lies about walletgate to this day, that bloke conned them out of a few hundred nicker and the whole time Rob was 'emailing' the guy, Ben was on a VPN and completely anonymous he has their fucking pants down  :ponce:
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 625


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: July 09, 2020, 11:47:55 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on July 09, 2020, 11:24:51 AM
Bob tickles is a belter, in the last 3 years I've pretty much brought flyme to its knees and caused 1 or 2 meltdowns along the way  :ponce:


Just out of curiosity , how many accounts do you have on  westy's sites currently   :nige:
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Rediculous
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 540


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: July 09, 2020, 03:57:10 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on July 09, 2020, 08:49:48 AM
Yep - he had one of the busiest football boards in the country.

Then he and baddad started banning anyone who wasn't a corbynite and now it's on it's arse.

Reap what you sow Westy...............

To be honest the FMTTM bubble popped the day of the Brexit vote when even they realised the majority of people in the area didnt fit into their political sphere.
Logged
Atomic Dog
**
Online Online

Posts: 85


Bow Wow Wow


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: July 09, 2020, 04:07:37 PM »
He'll be going from selling his shitrag . . .

To selling the Gazette 🙄😔
Logged
Rediculous
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 540


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: July 09, 2020, 04:34:41 PM »
What is the score with the new board...is it just the same crowd of left wing bores?
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 160


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: July 09, 2020, 04:38:12 PM »
Quote from: Rediculous on July 09, 2020, 04:34:41 PM
What is the score with the new board...is it just the same crowd of left wing bores?
FULL OF ROBS ARSE LICKERS JUST HOW HE WANTED IT  :wanker:
Logged
Rediculous
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 540


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: July 09, 2020, 04:43:42 PM »
Fuck that, hes not getting more internet traffic the fucking wanker.

Logged
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 921


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


View Profile WWW
« Reply #32 on: July 09, 2020, 05:12:13 PM »
Sooner the better   :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 160


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: July 09, 2020, 05:14:23 PM »
Quote from: sockets on July 09, 2020, 05:12:13 PM
Sooner the better   :wanker: :wanker:


  mick
Logged
RiversideRifle
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 61


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: July 09, 2020, 05:38:31 PM »
Quote from: sockets on July 09, 2020, 05:12:13 PM
Sooner the better   :wanker: :wanker:





 
Logged
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 348


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Today at 02:40:37 AM »
Thats it Robs called everyone to the new board.  mick

https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6144672
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 