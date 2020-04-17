|
Atomic Dog
Not secure - nob tickles fucked it again
Block21 is a 'Well known Member' on Borememore
Well we knew that already!
I love that hes going broke. Mans stolen a living all his life. Fucking peasant.
👍🤞
ZombieNadger
Guest
That error means the sites SSL cert has expired.
Easy to rectify.....if he knows what he is doing?
ZombieNadger
Guest
It doesnt even need a SSL cert
Is it not connecting via https though?
ZombieNadger
Guest
I dont know, I cant get on
You can still get on with google chrome, just ignore the SSL warnings 👍
Gingerpig
Poor Westy seems very much on his arse with his new site too
I know that but have been forced back into his fold again. I have no choice now, sadly.
This site makes only £5 a day now. It mght be almost dead but old site still makes appreciably more than that.
I have had to give up my google deal and my rigjhts to my own adverts. Still struggling to find any way to make any money at all from a xenforo forum. Will give it a little longer but not looking at all good.
This happens when you run it like North Korea, with admins like Kim Jong Borolad
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
