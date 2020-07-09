Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Boreme risky connection  (Read 460 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« on: Yesterday at 09:21:25 AM »
Not secure - nob tickles fucked it again

Block21 is a 'Well known Member' on Borememore

Well we knew that already!

 :alf: :alf:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
Posts: 10 099


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:25:04 AM »
ITS FUCKED  :nige:
Don pepe
Posts: 388


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:25:15 AM »
I love that hes going broke. Mans stolen a living all his life. Fucking peasant.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 411


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:26:35 AM »
Bit of a red face for red nose.
Atomic Dog
Posts: 80


Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:11:11 AM »
I love that hes going broke. Mans stolen a living all his life. Fucking peasant.

👍🤞
BoroPE
Posts: 2 340


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:18:32 AM »
I love that hes going broke. Mans stolen a living all his life. Fucking peasant.

Bit harsh.

Hope he doesnt end up looking like a tramp. 
ZombieNadger
Posts: 221


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:22:55 AM »
That error means the sites SSL cert has expired.

Easy to rectify.....if he knows what he is doing?
El Capitan
Posts: 42 225


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:22:50 AM »
It doesnt even need a SSL cert
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
ZombieNadger
Posts: 221


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:42:25 AM »
Is it not connecting via https though?
El Capitan
Posts: 42 225


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:44:08 AM »
I dont know, I cant get on 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
ZombieNadger
Posts: 221


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:46:39 AM »
You can still get on with google chrome, just ignore the SSL warnings  👍
Gingerpig
Posts: 617


« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:44:03 AM »
Poor Westy  seems  very much on his arse with his new site too  :alf: :alf:


I know that but have been forced back into his fold again. I have no choice now, sadly.
This site makes only £5 a day now. It mght be almost dead but old site still makes appreciably more than that.
I have had to give up my google deal and my rigjhts to my own adverts. Still struggling to find any way to make any money at all from a xenforo forum. Will give it a little longer but not looking at all good.

This happens when you run it like North Korea, with admins like Kim Jong Borolad
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bernie
Posts: 5 351


« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:49:48 AM »
Yep - he had one of the busiest football boards in the country.

Then he and baddad started banning anyone who wasn't a corbynite and now it's on it's arse.

Reap what you sow Westy...............
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Don pepe
Posts: 388


« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:51:43 AM »
can you make an omelette with one egg?  :steptoe:
Gingerpig
Posts: 617


« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:07:05 AM »
Someone suggested T Shirts  :alf: :alf:, i think someone did them over previously on this  :nige:
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
LeeTublin
Posts: 50


« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:12:01 AM »
That patronising nob Fair86 kept telling him his forum was shit and he needed to go to a new format. Rob listened eventually and now hes ended up on the bones of his arse.
Skinz
Posts: 2 325


« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:34:17 AM »
Good! Both sites should be shut down. We shouldn't be giving left-wingers a platform after all the violence and deaths recently. They'll have to resort to the dark web to spread their hate where they belong.

 :duh:

You never know, Westy might get an advertisement deal with Info Wars to buy himself a new pair of pants 
Bernie
Posts: 5 351


« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:03:35 AM »
I don't mind it existing - but it should be made clear that it's a hard left forum and not a general football one.

The media also need to stop going to him everytime they wan't a quote about Boro as well.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
nekder365
Posts: 2 074


« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:11:28 AM »
It must be a right kick in the nuts for Rudolph that SG still has this up and running......I cant lie it really makes me happy its all going tits up for him. My pal,who is no longer with us, would be laughing his cock off........
monkeyman
Posts: 10 099


« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:14:09 AM »
TIMES ARE HARD FOR ROB I THINK WE SHOULD ALL GET TOGETHER AND HAVE A WHIP ROUND FOR THE LAD
WHAT DO YER RECKON
WHAT DO YER RECKON 
RiversideRifle

Posts: 33


« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:24:51 AM »
Bob tickles is a belter, in the last 3 years I've pretty much brought flyme to its knees and caused 1 or 2 meltdowns along the way  :ponce:
monkeyman
Posts: 10 099


« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:25:40 AM »
  mick
nekder365
Posts: 2 074


« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:28:21 AM »
Not quite worked out that well on here just yet for you though has it Rifle??...........
RiversideRifle

Posts: 33


« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:32:51 AM »
Not quite worked out that well on here just yet for you though has it Rifle??...........


What are you on about ken me owld fruit?  :ponce:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 025


Pack o cunts


« Reply #24 on: Today at 11:44:57 AM »
Can you ask Adi Dem to set up the GoFundme page?

 
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RiversideRifle

Posts: 33


« Reply #25 on: Today at 11:47:30 AM »
Can you ask Adi Dem to set up the GoFundme page?

 

Rob still lies about walletgate to this day, that bloke conned them out of a few hundred nicker and the whole time Rob was 'emailing' the guy, Ben was on a VPN and completely anonymous he has their fucking pants down  :ponce:
Gingerpig
Posts: 617


« Reply #26 on: Today at 11:47:55 AM »
Just out of curiosity , how many accounts do you have on  w
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
