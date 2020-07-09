|
Atomic Dog
Not secure - nob tickles fucked it again
Block21 is a 'Well known Member' on Borememore
Well we knew that already!
I love that hes going broke. Mans stolen a living all his life. Fucking peasant.
👍🤞
Gingerpig
Poor Westy seems very much on his arse with his new site too
I know that but have been forced back into his fold again. I have no choice now, sadly.
This site makes only £5 a day now. It mght be almost dead but old site still makes appreciably more than that.
I have had to give up my google deal and my rigjhts to my own adverts. Still struggling to find any way to make any money at all from a xenforo forum. Will give it a little longer but not looking at all good.
This happens when you run it like North Korea, with admins like Kim Jong Borolad
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
RiversideRifle
Bob tickles is a belter, in the last 3 years I've pretty much brought flyme to its knees and caused 1 or 2 meltdowns along the way
Not quite worked out that well on here just yet for you though has it Rifle??...........
What are you on about ken me owld fruit?
RiversideRifle
TIMES ARE HARD FOR ROB I THINK WE SHOULD ALL GET TOGETHER AND HAVE A WHIP ROUND FOR THE LAD
WHAT DO YER RECKON
Can you ask Adi Dem to set up the GoFundme page?
Rob still lies about walletgate to this day, that bloke conned them out of a few hundred nicker and the whole time Rob was 'emailing' the guy, Ben was on a VPN and completely anonymous he has their fucking pants down
