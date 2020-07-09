Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Boreme risky connection  (Read 266 times)
Ural Quntz
« on: Yesterday at 09:21:25 AM »
Not secure - nob tickles fucked it again

Block21 is a 'Well known Member' on Borememore

Well we knew that already!

 :alf: :alf:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:25:04 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 09:21:25 AM
Not secure - nob tickles fucked it again

Block21 is a 'Well known Member' on Borememore

Well we knew that already!

 :alf: :alf:
ITS FUCKED  :nige:
Don pepe
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:25:15 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 09:21:25 AM
Not secure - nob tickles fucked it again

Block21 is a 'Well known Member' on Borememore

Well we knew that already!

 :alf: :alf:

I love that hes going broke. Mans stolen a living all his life. Fucking peasant.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:26:35 AM »
Bit of a red face for red nose.
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:11:11 AM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 09:25:15 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 09:21:25 AM
Not secure - nob tickles fucked it again

Block21 is a 'Well known Member' on Borememore

Well we knew that already!

 :alf: :alf:

I love that hes going broke. Mans stolen a living all his life. Fucking peasant.

👍🤞
BoroPE
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:18:32 AM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 09:25:15 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 09:21:25 AM
Not secure - nob tickles fucked it again

Block21 is a 'Well known Member' on Borememore

Well we knew that already!

 :alf: :alf:

I love that hes going broke. Mans stolen a living all his life. Fucking peasant.

Bit harsh.

Hope he doesnt end up looking like a tramp. 
ZombieNadger
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:22:55 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 09:21:25 AM
Not secure - nob tickles fucked it again

Block21 is a 'Well known Member' on Borememore

Well we knew that already!

 :alf: :alf:

That error means the sites SSL cert has expired.

Easy to rectify.....if he knows what he is doing?
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:22:50 AM »
It doesnt even need a SSL cert
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
ZombieNadger
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:42:25 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:22:50 AM
It doesnt even need a SSL cert

Is it not connecting via https though?
El Capitan
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:44:08 AM »
I dont know, I cant get on 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
ZombieNadger
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:46:39 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:44:08 AM
I dont know, I cant get on 

You can still get on with google chrome, just ignore the SSL warnings  👍
Gingerpig
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:44:03 AM »
Poor Westy  seems  very much on his arse with his new site too  :alf: :alf:


I know that but have been forced back into his fold again. I have no choice now, sadly.
This site makes only £5 a day now. It mght be almost dead but old site still makes appreciably more than that.
I have had to give up my google deal and my rigjhts to my own adverts. Still struggling to find any way to make any money at all from a xenforo forum. Will give it a little longer but not looking at all good.

This happens when you run it like North Korea, with admins like Kim Jong Borolad
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
