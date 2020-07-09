Poor Westy seems very much on his arse with his new site too
I know that but have been forced back into his fold again. I have no choice now, sadly.
This site makes only £5 a day now. It mght be almost dead but old site still makes appreciably more than that.
I have had to give up my google deal and my rigjhts to my own adverts. Still struggling to find any way to make any money at all from a xenforo forum. Will give it a little longer but not looking at all good.
This happens when you run it like North Korea, with admins like Kim Jong Borolad