"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Not secure - nob tickles fucked it againBlock21 is a 'Well known Member' on BorememoreWell we knew that already!

Not secure - nob tickles fucked it againBlock21 is a 'Well known Member' on BorememoreWell we knew that already!

Not secure - nob tickles fucked it againBlock21 is a 'Well known Member' on BorememoreWell we knew that already!

Not secure - nob tickles fucked it againBlock21 is a 'Well known Member' on BorememoreWell we knew that already!

Not secure - nob tickles fucked it againBlock21 is a 'Well known Member' on BorememoreWell we knew that already!

That error means the sites SSL cert has expired.Easy to rectify.....if he knows what he is doing?

Not secure - nob tickles fucked it againBlock21 is a 'Well known Member' on BorememoreWell we knew that already!

You can still get on with google chrome, just ignore the SSL warnings 👍