ZombieNadger

Online



Posts: 148





Posts: 148 Re: Boreme risky connection « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:22:55 AM » Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 09:21:25 AM



Block21 is a 'Well known Member' on Borememore



Well we knew that already!





Not secure - nob tickles fucked it againBlock21 is a 'Well known Member' on BorememoreWell we knew that already!

That error means the sites SSL cert has expired.



Easy to rectify.....if he knows what he is doing? That error means the sites SSL cert has expired.Easy to rectify.....if he knows what he is doing? Logged