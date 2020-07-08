Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 08, 2020, 10:46:38 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Boreme risky connection
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Boreme risky connection (Read 86 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 017
Pack o cunts
Boreme risky connection
«
on:
Today
at 09:21:25 AM »
Not secure - nob tickles fucked it again
Block21 is a 'Well known Member' on Borememore
Well we knew that already!
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 045
Re: Boreme risky connection
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:25:04 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 09:21:25 AM
Not secure - nob tickles fucked it again
Block21 is a 'Well known Member' on Borememore
Well we knew that already!
ITS FUCKED
Logged
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 386
Re: Boreme risky connection
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:25:15 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 09:21:25 AM
Not secure - nob tickles fucked it again
Block21 is a 'Well known Member' on Borememore
Well we knew that already!
I love that hes going broke. Mans stolen a living all his life. Fucking peasant.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 408
Re: Boreme risky connection
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:26:35 AM »
Bit of a red face for red nose.
Logged
Atomic Dog
Offline
Posts: 80
Bow Wow Wow
Re: Boreme risky connection
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:11:11 AM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Today
at 09:25:15 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 09:21:25 AM
Not secure - nob tickles fucked it again
Block21 is a 'Well known Member' on Borememore
Well we knew that already!
I love that hes going broke. Mans stolen a living all his life. Fucking peasant.
👍🤞
Logged
BoroPE
Online
Posts: 2 339
Re: Boreme risky connection
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:18:32 AM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Today
at 09:25:15 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 09:21:25 AM
Not secure - nob tickles fucked it again
Block21 is a 'Well known Member' on Borememore
Well we knew that already!
I love that hes going broke. Mans stolen a living all his life. Fucking peasant.
Bit harsh.
Hope he doesnt end up looking like a tramp.
Logged
ZombieNadger
Online
Posts: 148
Re: Boreme risky connection
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:22:55 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 09:21:25 AM
Not secure - nob tickles fucked it again
Block21 is a 'Well known Member' on Borememore
Well we knew that already!
That error means the sites SSL cert has expired.
Easy to rectify.....if he knows what he is doing?
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...