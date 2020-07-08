Welcome,
July 08, 2020, 10:46:33 AM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The cricket...
Topic: The cricket... (Read 91 times)
ZombieNadger
Posts: 148
The cricket...
....is back👍👍👍
Nice day for it🌧🌨🌩🌪⛈
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 15 763
Re: The cricket...
CREEKIT !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 086
Re: The cricket...
Quote from: ZombieNadger on
Today
at 07:31:21 AM
....is back👍👍👍
Nice day for it🌧🌨🌩🌪⛈
Are you feeling ok? A thread not about Liddle. I'm genuinely shocked.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 009
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: The cricket...
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 09:37:01 AM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on
Today
at 07:31:21 AM
....is back👍👍👍
Nice day for it🌧🌨🌩🌪⛈
Are you feeling ok? A thread not about Liddle. I'm genuinely shocked.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
EVERYONE IS LAUGHING AT THE CLOWN 🤡🤡🤡
🙊🙉🙈👍😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieNadger
Posts: 148
Re: The cricket...
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 09:37:01 AM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on
Today
at 07:31:21 AM
....is back👍👍👍
Nice day for it🌧🌨🌩🌪⛈
Are you feeling ok? A thread not about Liddle. I'm genuinely shocked.
I'm giddy for the cricket!
ZombieNadger
Posts: 148
Re: The cricket...
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 09:40:33 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 09:37:01 AM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on
Today
at 07:31:21 AM
....is back👍👍👍
Nice day for it🌧🌨🌩🌪⛈
Are you feeling ok? A thread not about Liddle. I'm genuinely shocked.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
EVERYONE IS LAUGHING AT THE CLOWN 🤡🤡🤡
🙊🙉🙈👍😂
Hey ballbag napper, which one is your fav? Sir Ian or Sir Geoff?
