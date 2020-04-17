Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Colin Kaeper knacker
Today at 05:39:40 AM
This  slime ball started this kneeling shite off  :wanker:





Say's " I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,




His black father was non existent dunno what happened to his mother 

A Kind white family adopted him giving him a great life that's them below







As usual he is so outraged he has been signing deals left right and centre Disney / Nike being a few of the latest


It the usual Motive , fake outrage , Brainwash a load of numb lefty's like Bell end bob and his mongrel, Rat Snake the Welching racist ( especially against Thia people  :unlike:) ,And  TOWZ,  All done make a load of money ..

Dirty lefty slime
