According to the 50 year old virgin otrWhere?

Bloke is a tit and only enforces his own opinion that's why he's almost bankrupt, he needs to be more diverse

According to the 50 year old virgin otrWhere?

History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

According to the 50 year old virgin otrWhere?

Are you disagreeing with Wee Willie?Youll be kicked out of the gang and be a lonely wolf again if youre not careful. Quntzy is desperate for your place on the team