July 08, 2020, 08:24:59 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
racism is rife in this country
Author
Topic: racism is rife in this country (Read 215 times)
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 092
racism is rife in this country
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:41:54 PM »
According to the 50 year old virgin otr
Where?
https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6144430
Logged
Block21
Offline
Posts: 26
Re: racism is rife in this country
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:01:04 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 10:41:54 PM
According to the 50 year old virgin otr
Where?
https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6144430
Bloke is a tit and only enforces his own opinion that's why he's almost bankrupt, he needs to be more diverse
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 8 598
Re: racism is rife in this country
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:01:18 PM »
On here
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 198
Re: racism is rife in this country
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:06:37 PM »
Wee Willie
Bobup
Sockets
T-Bone
Skinz
For starters
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pile
Offline
Posts: 39 984
Re: racism is rife in this country
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:20:52 PM »
^and you^
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Atomic Dog
Offline
Posts: 79
Bow Wow Wow
Re: racism is rife in this country
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 11:23:17 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 10:41:54 PM
According to the 50 year old virgin otr
Where?
https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6144430
Is that Burke & Hare. 💀🤔😳
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 198
Re: racism is rife in this country
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 11:23:39 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 11:20:52 PM
^and you^
Are you disagreeing with Wee Willie?
Youll be kicked out of the gang and be a lonely wolf again if youre not careful. Quntzy is desperate for your place on the team
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 006
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: racism is rife in this country
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:23:49 AM »
BOTH OF THEM SHOULD BE IN JAIL
ONE FOR POLICE CORRUPTION AND GIVING CRIMINALS DRUGS TO COUGH UP TO MORE CRIMES
ZERO TOLERANCE MY FUCKING ARSE
AND THE OTHER FOR
THINGS I COULD NOT SAY ON ERE
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 092
Re: racism is rife in this country
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 07:36:35 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 11:06:37 PM
Wee Willie
Bobup
Sockets
T-Bone
Skinz
For starters
Standard fayre response - any query from any individual that cannot be answered = racist = totalitarian.
Logged
Atomic Dog
Offline
Posts: 79
Bow Wow Wow
Re: racism is rife in this country
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 07:52:48 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 10:41:54 PM
According to the 50 year old virgin otr
Where?
https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6144430
Sorry,
Didn't have Me glasses on . . .
Just realized it's The Righteous Brothers 😊
Logged
Loading...