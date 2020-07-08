El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 42 198





Posts: 42 198 Re: racism is rife in this country « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:23:39 PM » Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 11:20:52 PM ^and you^







Are you disagreeing with Wee Willie?













Youll be kicked out of the gang and be a lonely wolf again if youre not careful. Quntzy is desperate for your place on the team Are you disagreeing with Wee Willie?Youll be kicked out of the gang and be a lonely wolf again if youre not careful. Quntzy is desperate for your place on the team Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.