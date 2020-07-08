Welcome,
July 08, 2020, 01:01:55 AM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
racism is rife in this country
Author
Topic: racism is rife in this country (Read 94 times)
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 091
racism is rife in this country
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:41:54 PM »
According to the 50 year old virgin otr
Where?
https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6144430
Block21
Posts: 26
Re: racism is rife in this country
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:01:04 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 10:41:54 PM
According to the 50 year old virgin otr
Where?
https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6144430
Bloke is a tit and only enforces his own opinion that's why he's almost bankrupt, he needs to be more diverse
towz
Posts: 8 597
Re: racism is rife in this country
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:01:18 PM »
On here
El Capitan
Posts: 42 198
Re: racism is rife in this country
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:06:37 PM »
Wee Willie
Bobup
Sockets
T-Bone
Skinz
For starters
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pile
Posts: 39 984
Re: racism is rife in this country
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:20:52 PM »
^and you^
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Atomic Dog
Posts: 78
Bow Wow Wow
Re: racism is rife in this country
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 11:23:17 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 10:41:54 PM
According to the 50 year old virgin otr
Where?
https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6144430
Is that Burke & Hare. 💀🤔😳
El Capitan
Posts: 42 198
Re: racism is rife in this country
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 11:23:39 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 11:20:52 PM
^and you^
Are you disagreeing with Wee Willie?
Youll be kicked out of the gang and be a lonely wolf again if youre not careful. Quntzy is desperate for your place on the team
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
