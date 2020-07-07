Welcome,
July 07, 2020, 11:03:18 PM
racism is rife in this country
Author
racism is rife in this country
Wee_Willie
racism is rife in this country
«
on:
Today
Today at 10:41:54 PM
According to the 50 year old virgin otr
Where?
https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6144430
Block21
Re: racism is rife in this country
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 11:01:04 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 10:41:54 PM
According to the 50 year old virgin otr
Where?
https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6144430
Bloke is a tit and only enforces his own opinion that's why he's almost bankrupt, he needs to be more diverse
towz
Re: racism is rife in this country
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 11:01:18 PM
On here
