Saudi Arabia have behaved despicably in Yemen, creating a monstrous humanitarian crisis and killing tens of thousands including women and children indiscriminately



In the wider world they have been pumping out their extremist Wahabi version of Islam for decades, sending out radical Imams and building 'schools' and mosques in some of the poorest countries in the world and radicalizing impoverished young people who have gone on to carry out despicable acts in the name of 'Islam'



Saudi money fund terrorism across the globe, yet the US & UK governments remain silent, due to the vast amounts of Saudi money invested in our economies and the fact that they buy lots of guns and bombs