July 08, 2020
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Someone explain this...  (Read 106 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Yesterday at 10:18:01 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-53324251

So bombing schools and hospitals and slaughtering children is perfectly fine so long as you can bung the right people in the UN/UK government.

Utterly despicable.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
towz
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:01:23 AM »
Saudi Arabia have behaved despicably in Yemen, creating a monstrous humanitarian crisis and killing tens of thousands including women and children indiscriminately

In the wider world they have been pumping out their extremist Wahabi version of Islam for decades, sending out radical Imams and building 'schools' and mosques in some of the poorest countries in the world and radicalizing impoverished young people who have gone on to carry out despicable acts in the name of 'Islam'

Saudi money fund terrorism across the globe, yet the US & UK governments remain silent, due to the vast amounts of Saudi money invested in our economies and the fact that they buy lots of guns and bombs
