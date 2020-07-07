Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: BIG STOICK STILL IN GOAL TOMORRA 👍  (Read 546 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Yesterday at 07:53:18 PM »
ITK LIDS  👍😎👍

SPENCE BACK 👍

STILL GET BEAT 3-0 LIKE  😂
« Last Edit: Today at 02:10:39 PM by LEON TROTSKY »
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:55:55 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:53:18 PM
ITK LIDS  👍😎👍

SPENCE BACK 👍

STILL GET BEAT 3-0 LIKE  😂
HE'S NOWT SPECIAL
I BET FUCKING FRIEND STARTS  :meltdown:
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:29:54 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:55:55 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:53:18 PM
ITK LIDS  👍😎👍

SPENCE BACK 👍

STILL GET BEAT 3-0 LIKE  😂
HE'S NOWT SPECIAL
I BET FUCKING FRIEND STARTS  :meltdown:

Good shout for Pears

Friend is like a man off - only way Id play him is strict Left Back with Johnson helping out in front of him and covering for his lack of pace - he's basically fucked
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
thicko
Seriously thick...


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:05:02 PM »
PEARS IN GOAL...

and vegetables playing the other positions...
Logged
El Capitan
View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:08:27 PM »
Quote from: thicko on Yesterday at 10:05:02 PM
PEARS IN GOAL...

and vegetables playing the other positions...


Thicko me owld fruit
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:19:55 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:56:53 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
ZombieNadger
View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:09:09 PM »
'ITK' 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡
Logged
El Capitan
View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:09:31 PM »
 lost souey lost
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:11:11 PM »
???

EH?
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieNadger
View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:12:25 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:11:11 PM
???

EH?

Sad as fuck village 😑
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:21:03 PM »
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 02:12:25 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:11:11 PM
???

EH?

Sad as fuck village 😑

GOOD FOR THE GOOSE 🦢🦢🦢

GOOD FOR THE GANDER  👍😊👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieNadger
View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:22:59 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:21:03 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 02:12:25 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:11:11 PM
???

EH?

Sad as fuck village 😑

GOOD FOR THE GOOSE 🦢🦢🦢

GOOD FOR THE GANDER  👍😊👍

You should know 🐔🐔
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:28:55 PM »
ITK LIDS STRIKES AGAIN  👍😀👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieNadger
View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:52:28 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:28:55 PM
ITK LIDS STRIKES AGAIN  👍😀👍

🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️what a 🤡
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:59:00 PM »
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 02:52:28 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:28:55 PM
ITK LIDS STRIKES AGAIN  👍😀👍

🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️what a 🤡

YOU CAN'T HANDLE THE TRUTH  👎😂😂😂👎🤠🤠🤠🤡🤡🤡🤡🐸🐸🐸🐸
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieNadger
View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:01:19 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:59:00 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 02:52:28 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:28:55 PM
ITK LIDS STRIKES AGAIN  👍😀👍

🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️what a 🤡

YOU CAN'T HANDLE THE TRUTH  👎😂😂😂👎🤠🤠🤠🤡🤡🤡🤡🐸🐸🐸🐸

You need to delete the bit where it says you edited the post this afternoon.


You thick chav cunt🤡🤣🤦‍♂️
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:31:38 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:53:18 PM
ITK LIDS  👍😎👍

SPENCE BACK 👍

STILL GET BEAT 3-0 LIKE  😂

SPENCE BEEN OUR BEST PLAYER  TOO  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CLEM FANDANGO
View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:35:02 PM »
GREAT PERFORMANCE FROM BIG STOJJY.

 :pope2:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 068

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 05:45:12 PM »
GREAT SAVES FROM THE BIG MAN.... ITK LIDS 👍🙋‍♂️👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jake Andrews
View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:46:03 PM »
Dejan is far from perfect. He's vulnerable for crosses because he has no interest in storming out to punch the ball.
Our Defenders don't trust him with many back passes. We seem to prefer giving away the cheap throw-in.
What he is, is a very good shot stopper. He reacts to close range shots on goal as quick as any keeper at this level. We needed him a couple times today. That first save from the header was outstanding. Even better that he collected the ball to prevent giving away a corner.




Despite being better in some areas, Pears always has a mistake in him. He leaves our Players on edge. We can't afford that with the situation we're in. The calls for Pears to be brought in every time we have a bad game are needless. It's an unnecessary distraction.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 068

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:47:18 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 05:46:03 PM
Dejan is far from perfect. He's vulnerable for crosses because he has no interest in storming out to punch the ball.
Our Defenders don't trust him with many back passes. We seem to prefer giving away the cheap throw-in.
What he is, is a very good shot stopper. He reacts to close range shots on goal as quick as any keeper at this level. We needed him a couple times today. That first save from the header was outstanding. Even better that he collected the ball to prevent giving away a corner.




Despite being better in some areas, Pears always has a mistake in him. He leaves our Players on edge. We can't afford that with the situation we're in. The calls for Pears to be brought in every time we have a bad game are needless. It's an unnecessary distraction.

OK COLIN  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jake Andrews
View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:50:05 PM »
Editing the thread title won't stop the original thread title appearing on posts already made at the top of their comment. You'll learn eventually.


monkey    :like:    :like:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 06:40:56 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 05:50:05 PM
Editing the thread title won't stop the original thread title appearing on posts already made at the top of their comment. You'll learn eventually.


monkey    :like:    :like:

FUCKING HELL YOUR A RIGHT BRIGHT CUNT TODAY AINT YOU  😂😂😂

SOME CUNT MUST HAVE PLUGGED YOU IN  😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 06:43:13 PM »
 
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
ZombieNadger
View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 06:43:40 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:40:56 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 05:50:05 PM
Editing the thread title won't stop the original thread title appearing on posts already made at the top of their comment. You'll learn eventually.


monkey    :like:    :like:

FUCKING HELL YOUR A RIGHT BRIGHT CUNT TODAY AINT YOU  😂😂😂

SOME CUNT MUST HAVE PLUGGED YOU IN  😂😂😂

You're
Logged
