Re: BIG STOICK STILL IN GOAL TOMORRA 👍 « Reply #20 on: Today at 05:46:03 PM » Dejan is far from perfect. He's vulnerable for crosses because he has no interest in storming out to punch the ball.

Our Defenders don't trust him with many back passes. We seem to prefer giving away the cheap throw-in.

What he is, is a very good shot stopper. He reacts to close range shots on goal as quick as any keeper at this level. We needed him a couple times today. That first save from the header was outstanding. Even better that he collected the ball to prevent giving away a corner.









Despite being better in some areas, Pears always has a mistake in him. He leaves our Players on edge. We can't afford that with the situation we're in. The calls for Pears to be brought in every time we have a bad game are needless. It's an unnecessary distraction.