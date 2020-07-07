Ural Quntz



Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:55:55 PM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:53:18 PM ITK LIDS 👍😎👍



SPENCE BACK 👍



STILL GET BEAT 3-0 LIKE 😂

HE'S NOWT SPECIAL

I BET FUCKING FRIEND STARTS

Good shout for Pears



Good shout for Pears

Friend is like a man off - only way Id play him is strict Left Back with Johnson helping out in front of him and covering for his lack of pace - he's basically fucked