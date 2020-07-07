Welcome,
July 08, 2020, 03:04:13 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
BIG STOICK STILL IN GOAL TOMORRA 👍
Author
Topic: BIG STOICK STILL IN GOAL TOMORRA 👍 (Read 405 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 035
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
BIG STOICK STILL IN GOAL TOMORRA 👍
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:53:18 PM »
ITK LIDS 👍😎👍
SPENCE BACK 👍
STILL GET BEAT 3-0 LIKE 😂
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 02:10:39 PM by LEON TROTSKY
»
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 063
Re: PEARS IN GOAL TOMORRA 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:55:55 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 07:53:18 PM
ITK LIDS 👍😎👍
SPENCE BACK 👍
STILL GET BEAT 3-0 LIKE 😂
HE'S NOWT SPECIAL
I BET FUCKING FRIEND STARTS
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 017
Pack o cunts
Re: PEARS IN GOAL TOMORRA 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:29:54 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 07:55:55 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 07:53:18 PM
ITK LIDS 👍😎👍
SPENCE BACK 👍
STILL GET BEAT 3-0 LIKE 😂
HE'S NOWT SPECIAL
I BET FUCKING FRIEND STARTS
Good shout for Pears
Friend is like a man off - only way Id play him is strict Left Back with Johnson helping out in front of him and covering for his lack of pace - he's basically fucked
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
thicko
Offline
Posts: 91
Seriously thick...
Re: PEARS IN GOAL TOMORRA 👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:05:02 PM »
PEARS IN GOAL...
and vegetables playing the other positions...
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 215
Re: PEARS IN GOAL TOMORRA 👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:08:27 PM »
Quote from: thicko on
Yesterday
at 10:05:02 PM
PEARS IN GOAL...
and vegetables playing the other positions...
Thicko me owld fruit
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 15 765
Re: PEARS IN GOAL TOMORRA 👍
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:19:55 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 15 765
Re: PEARS IN GOAL TOMORRA 👍
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:56:53 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
ZombieNadger
Online
Posts: 173
Re: PEARS IN GOAL TOMORRA 👍
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:09:09 PM »
'ITK' 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 215
Re: PEARS IN GOAL TOMORRA 👍
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 02:09:31 PM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 035
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: BIG STOICK STILL IN GOAL TOMORRA 👍
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 02:11:11 PM »
???
EH?
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieNadger
Online
Posts: 173
Re: BIG STOICK STILL IN GOAL TOMORRA 👍
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 02:12:25 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 02:11:11 PM
???
EH?
Sad as fuck village 😑
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 035
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: BIG STOICK STILL IN GOAL TOMORRA 👍
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 02:21:03 PM »
Quote from: ZombieNadger on
Today
at 02:12:25 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 02:11:11 PM
???
EH?
Sad as fuck village 😑
GOOD FOR THE GOOSE 🦢🦢🦢
GOOD FOR THE GANDER 👍😊👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieNadger
Online
Posts: 173
Re: BIG STOICK STILL IN GOAL TOMORRA 👍
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 02:22:59 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 02:21:03 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on
Today
at 02:12:25 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 02:11:11 PM
???
EH?
Sad as fuck village 😑
GOOD FOR THE GOOSE 🦢🦢🦢
GOOD FOR THE GANDER 👍😊👍
You should know 🐔🐔
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 035
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: BIG STOICK STILL IN GOAL TOMORRA 👍
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 02:28:55 PM »
ITK LIDS STRIKES AGAIN 👍😀👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieNadger
Online
Posts: 173
Re: BIG STOICK STILL IN GOAL TOMORRA 👍
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 02:52:28 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 02:28:55 PM
ITK LIDS STRIKES AGAIN 👍😀👍
🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️what a 🤡
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 035
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: BIG STOICK STILL IN GOAL TOMORRA 👍
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 02:59:00 PM »
Quote from: ZombieNadger on
Today
at 02:52:28 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 02:28:55 PM
ITK LIDS STRIKES AGAIN 👍😀👍
🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️what a 🤡
YOU CAN'T HANDLE THE TRUTH 👎😂😂😂👎🤠🤠🤠🤡🤡🤡🤡🐸🐸🐸🐸
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieNadger
Online
Posts: 173
Re: BIG STOICK STILL IN GOAL TOMORRA 👍
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 03:01:19 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 02:59:00 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on
Today
at 02:52:28 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 02:28:55 PM
ITK LIDS STRIKES AGAIN 👍😀👍
🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️what a 🤡
YOU CAN'T HANDLE THE TRUTH 👎😂😂😂👎🤠🤠🤠🤡🤡🤡🤡🐸🐸🐸🐸
You need to delete the bit where it says you edited the post this afternoon.
You thick chav cunt🤡🤣🤦♂️
Logged
