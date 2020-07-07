Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 08, 2020, 03:04:13 PM
BIG STOICK STILL IN GOAL TOMORRA 👍
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Yesterday at 07:53:18 PM
ITK LIDS  👍😎👍

SPENCE BACK 👍

STILL GET BEAT 3-0 LIKE  😂
monkeyman
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:55:55 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:53:18 PM
ITK LIDS  👍😎👍

SPENCE BACK 👍

STILL GET BEAT 3-0 LIKE  😂
HE'S NOWT SPECIAL
I BET FUCKING FRIEND STARTS  :meltdown:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:29:54 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:55:55 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:53:18 PM
ITK LIDS  👍😎👍

SPENCE BACK 👍

STILL GET BEAT 3-0 LIKE  😂
HE'S NOWT SPECIAL
I BET FUCKING FRIEND STARTS  :meltdown:

Good shout for Pears

Friend is like a man off - only way Id play him is strict Left Back with Johnson helping out in front of him and covering for his lack of pace - he's basically fucked
thicko
Seriously thick...


Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:05:02 PM
PEARS IN GOAL...

and vegetables playing the other positions...
El Capitan
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:08:27 PM
Quote from: thicko on Yesterday at 10:05:02 PM
PEARS IN GOAL...

and vegetables playing the other positions...


Thicko me owld fruit
Tortured_Mind
TM
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:19:55 PM
Tortured_Mind
TM
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:56:53 PM
ZombieNadger
Reply #7 on: Today at 02:09:09 PM
'ITK' 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡
El Capitan
Reply #8 on: Today at 02:09:31 PM
 lost souey lost
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 035

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #9 on: Today at 02:11:11 PM
???

EH?
ZombieNadger
Reply #10 on: Today at 02:12:25 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:11:11 PM
???

EH?

Sad as fuck village 😑
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #11 on: Today at 02:21:03 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 02:12:25 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:11:11 PM
???

EH?

Sad as fuck village 😑

GOOD FOR THE GOOSE 🦢🦢🦢

GOOD FOR THE GANDER  👍😊👍
ZombieNadger
Reply #12 on: Today at 02:22:59 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:21:03 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 02:12:25 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:11:11 PM
???

EH?

Sad as fuck village 😑

GOOD FOR THE GOOSE 🦢🦢🦢

GOOD FOR THE GANDER  👍😊👍

You should know 🐔🐔
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #13 on: Today at 02:28:55 PM
ITK LIDS STRIKES AGAIN  👍😀👍
ZombieNadger
Reply #14 on: Today at 02:52:28 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:28:55 PM
ITK LIDS STRIKES AGAIN  👍😀👍

🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️what a 🤡
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #15 on: Today at 02:59:00 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 02:52:28 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:28:55 PM
ITK LIDS STRIKES AGAIN  👍😀👍

🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️what a 🤡

YOU CAN'T HANDLE THE TRUTH  👎😂😂😂👎🤠🤠🤠🤡🤡🤡🤡🐸🐸🐸🐸
ZombieNadger
Reply #16 on: Today at 03:01:19 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:59:00 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 02:52:28 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:28:55 PM
ITK LIDS STRIKES AGAIN  👍😀👍

🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️what a 🤡

YOU CAN'T HANDLE THE TRUTH  👎😂😂😂👎🤠🤠🤠🤡🤡🤡🤡🐸🐸🐸🐸

You need to delete the bit where it says you edited the post this afternoon.


You thick chav cunt🤡🤣🤦‍♂️
