July 07, 2020, 08:52:47 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
CHARLTON WINNING AT BRENTFORD 👍
Topic: CHARLTON WINNING AT BRENTFORD 👍 (Read 174 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 005
Topic: CHARLTON WINNING AT BRENTFORD 👍 (Read 174 times)
CHARLTON WINNING AT BRENTFORD 👍
«
on:
Today
at 06:32:55 PM »
🤔🙄👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Online
Posts: 7 014
Pack o cunts
Re: CHARLTON WINNING AT BRENTFORD 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:34:19 PM »
Won't last....
Which is it though?
or
Make your mind up
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 005
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: CHARLTON WINNING AT BRENTFORD 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:35:33 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 06:34:19 PM
Won't last....
Which is it though?
or
Make your mind up
GOOD FOR THE 8/1 RELEGATION BET 👍
BAD FOR THE BORO 👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 041
Re: CHARLTON WINNING AT BRENTFORD 👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:50:04 PM »
LUTON WINNING
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 748
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: CHARLTON WINNING AT BRENTFORD 👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:02:40 PM »
Phew! Both results went our way in the end.
I suppose it was too much to expect Reading to carry on from where they left off at the weekend but at least Huddersfield didn't win. I guess Meite will just have till next tuesday to fill his boots!
RedSteel
Posts: 9 471
UTB
Re: CHARLTON WINNING AT BRENTFORD 👍
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:09:28 PM »
Got to get something tomorrow
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 005
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: CHARLTON WINNING AT BRENTFORD 👍
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:19:30 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 08:09:28 PM
Got to get something tomorrow
LAST TIME WE WON AT MILLWALL 5-1 I WAS THERE... JELLY VOLLSEN SCORED 4 👍😎👍
WE WILL GET GUBBED TOMORRA 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 184
Re: CHARLTON WINNING AT BRENTFORD 👍
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 08:25:39 PM »
Ever get any chew there, Lids?
Ural Quntz
Online
Posts: 7 014
Pack o cunts
Re: CHARLTON WINNING AT BRENTFORD 👍
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 08:27:55 PM »
Here he is walking quietly to the ground
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HYvSrGP9RqI
It was only a hat trick for Jelle Vossen
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 041
Re: CHARLTON WINNING AT BRENTFORD 👍
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 08:30:20 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 08:27:55 PM
Here he is walking quietly to the ground
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HYvSrGP9RqI
It was only a hat trick for Jelle Vossen
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 005
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: CHARLTON WINNING AT BRENTFORD 👍
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 08:43:00 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 08:27:55 PM
Here he is walking quietly to the ground
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HYvSrGP9RqI
It was only a hat trick for Jelle Vossen
COULD HAVE SWORN HE GOT 4.....MIND YOU I WAS FUCKING BLITZED 👍🍺🍺🍺👍😎😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 005
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: CHARLTON WINNING AT BRENTFORD 👍
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 08:44:23 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 08:25:39 PM
Ever get any chew there, Lids?
ONLY AT THE OLD DEN... COLD BLOW LANE 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 15 756
Re: CHARLTON WINNING AT BRENTFORD 👍
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 08:45:51 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 005
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: CHARLTON WINNING AT BRENTFORD 👍
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 08:46:59 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 08:27:55 PM
Here he is walking quietly to the ground
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HYvSrGP9RqI
It was only a hat trick for Jelle Vossen
👍
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/goals-from-middlesbroughs-5-1-championship-win-at-millwall
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 15 756
Re: CHARLTON WINNING AT BRENTFORD 👍
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 08:50:56 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
