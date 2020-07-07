LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 005



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 75 005I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... CHARLTON WINNING AT BRENTFORD 👍 « on: Today at 06:32:55 PM » 🤔🙄👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Ural Quntz



Online



Posts: 7 014





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 014Pack o cunts Re: CHARLTON WINNING AT BRENTFORD 👍 « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:34:19 PM »



Which is it though?







or







Make your mind up Won't last....Which is it though?orMake your mind up Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Bud Wiser

Offline



Posts: 9 748





Bausor & Gill OUT!!!





Posts: 9 748Bausor & Gill OUT!!! Re: CHARLTON WINNING AT BRENTFORD 👍 « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:02:40 PM »

I suppose it was too much to expect Reading to carry on from where they left off at the weekend but at least Huddersfield didn't win. I guess Meite will just have till next tuesday to fill his boots! Phew! Both results went our way in the end.I suppose it was too much to expect Reading to carry on from where they left off at the weekend but at least Huddersfield didn't win. I guess Meite will just have till next tuesday to fill his boots! Logged https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw



https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241

Ural Quntz



Online



Posts: 7 014





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 014Pack o cunts Re: CHARLTON WINNING AT BRENTFORD 👍 « Reply #8 on: Today at 08:27:55 PM »



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HYvSrGP9RqI







It was only a hat trick for Jelle Vossen



Here he is walking quietly to the groundIt was only a hat trick for Jelle Vossen Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 756







TMPosts: 15 756 Re: CHARLTON WINNING AT BRENTFORD 👍 « Reply #12 on: Today at 08:45:51 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats