Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 07, 2020, 08:52:47 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: CHARLTON WINNING AT BRENTFORD 👍  (Read 174 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 005

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:32:55 PM »
🤔🙄👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 014


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:34:19 PM »
Won't last....

Which is it though?

 :like:

or

 :unlike:

Make your mind up
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 005

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:35:33 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 06:34:19 PM
Won't last....

Which is it though?

 :like:

or

 :unlike:

Make your mind up

GOOD FOR THE 8/1 RELEGATION BET  👍

BAD FOR THE BORO 👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 041


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:50:04 PM »
LUTON WINNING
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 748


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:02:40 PM »
Phew! Both results went our way in the end.  :like:
I suppose it was too much to expect Reading to carry on from where they left off at the weekend but at least Huddersfield didn't win. I guess Meite will just have till next tuesday to fill his boots!
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 471

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:09:28 PM »
Got to get something tomorrow  :mido:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 005

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:19:30 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 08:09:28 PM
Got to get something tomorrow  :mido:

LAST TIME WE WON AT MILLWALL 5-1 I WAS THERE... JELLY VOLLSEN SCORED 4  👍😎👍

WE WILL GET GUBBED TOMORRA 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 184


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:25:39 PM »
Ever get any chew there, Lids?
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 014


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:27:55 PM »
Here he is walking quietly to the ground

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HYvSrGP9RqI

 jc

It was only a hat trick for Jelle Vossen
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 041


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:30:20 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 08:27:55 PM
Here he is walking quietly to the ground

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HYvSrGP9RqI

 jc

It was only a hat trick for Jelle Vossen


  :like:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 005

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:43:00 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 08:27:55 PM
Here he is walking quietly to the ground

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HYvSrGP9RqI

 jc

It was only a hat trick for Jelle Vossen



COULD HAVE SWORN HE GOT 4.....MIND YOU I WAS FUCKING  BLITZED  👍🍺🍺🍺👍😎😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 005

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:44:23 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 08:25:39 PM
Ever get any chew there, Lids?

ONLY AT THE OLD DEN... COLD BLOW LANE  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 756



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:45:51 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 005

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:46:59 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 08:27:55 PM
Here he is walking quietly to the ground

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HYvSrGP9RqI

 jc

It was only a hat trick for Jelle Vossen




👍

https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/goals-from-middlesbroughs-5-1-championship-win-at-millwall
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 756



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:50:56 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 