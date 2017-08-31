|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ZombieNadger
|
Terrible place...full of chavs and old cunts.😑
Not when i had it. I started the gay night it was a minted night. The pink pound in Boro is a great source of income....
Fair enough, I haven't been in there for about 20 years. And it was poor then. Atmosphere like the moon. Not exactly blessed with good pubs in that part of the world.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
38red
|
Terrible place...full of chavs and old cunts.😑
Not when i had it. I started the gay night it was a minted night. The pink pound in Boro is a great source of income....
Fair enough, I haven't been in there for about 20 years
. And it was poor then. Atmosphere like the moon. Not exactly blessed with good pubs in that part of the world.
The lady doth protest too much, methinks
|
|
|
« Last Edit: Today at 06:31:56 PM by 38red »
|
Logged
|
|
|
ZombieNadger
|
Terrible place...full of chavs and old cunts.😑
Not when i had it. I started the gay night it was a minted night. The pink pound in Boro is a great source of income....
Fair enough, I haven't been in there for about 20 years. And it was poor then. Atmosphere like the moon. Not exactly blessed with good pubs in that part of the world.
I was on about the Oak but i always found the Brunnies alright.......
Thought you meant the brunton arms. I did think that was a mad place for a gay night 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤔
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
ZombieNadger
|
Terrible place...full of chavs and old cunts.😑
Not when i had it. I started the gay night it was a minted night. The pink pound in Boro is a great source of income....
Fair enough, I haven't been in there for about 20 years
. And it was poor then. Atmosphere like the moon. Not exactly blessed with good pubs in that part of the world.
The lady doth protest too much, methinks
What ya talking about? No protesting here chap 💪
|
|
|
|
Logged