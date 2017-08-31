Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: FAO Matty  (Read 204 times)
Block21

Posts: 26


« on: Today at 02:34:57 PM »
Any good gay bars in the Boro? 
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 15 747



« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:41:52 PM »
 mick
Oldfield
Posts: 841



« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:43:01 PM »
  klins

 :basil: monkey
RedSteel
Posts: 9 470

UTB


« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:54:48 PM »
 charles
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 510



« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:36:42 PM »
BUMCAT is so charismatic that ANY bar he enters immediately becomes a gay bar.

 mick








The jammy bastard.

 oleary
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 986

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:43:05 PM »
 :matty: :matty: :matty:




 monkey
ZombieNadger
Posts: 140


« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:44:31 PM »
shite craic 💩
El Capitan
Posts: 42 191


« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:45:55 PM »
The Brunnies has a bit of a rep, if thats your scene   mick



But its scruffy as fuck  :unlike:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 986

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:49:00 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:45:55 PM
The Brunnies has a bit of a rep, if thats your scene   mick



But its scruffy as fuck  :unlike:


THERE'S NO GINGER BEERS IN THERE GAYLORD   :matty:


I BET YOU REALLY MISS THE OAK   klins
nekder365
Posts: 2 048


« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:51:05 PM »
That was my boozer for 5 months  :like:
nekder365
Posts: 2 048


« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:52:42 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 05:51:05 PM
That was my boozer for 5 months  :like:

And before the usual suspects start i ran it...........
ZombieNadger
Posts: 140


« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:55:35 PM »
Terrible place...full of chavs and old cunts.😑
nekder365
Posts: 2 048


« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:57:47 PM »
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 05:55:35 PM
Terrible place...full of chavs and old cunts.😑

Not when i had it. I started the gay night it was a minted night. The pink pound in Boro is a great source of income....
El Capitan
Posts: 42 191


« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:00:31 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 05:57:47 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 05:55:35 PM
Terrible place...full of chavs and old cunts.😑

Not when i had it. I started the gay night it was a minted night. The pink pound in Boro is a great source of income....


 
ZombieNadger
Posts: 140


« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:02:23 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 05:57:47 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 05:55:35 PM
Terrible place...full of chavs and old cunts.😑

Not when i had it. I started the gay night it was a minted night. The pink pound in Boro is a great source of income....

Fair enough, I haven't been in there for about 20 years. And it was poor then. Atmosphere like the moon. Not exactly blessed with good pubs in that part of the world.
nekder365
Posts: 2 048


« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:06:20 PM »
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 06:02:23 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 05:57:47 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 05:55:35 PM
Terrible place...full of chavs and old cunts.😑

Not when i had it. I started the gay night it was a minted night. The pink pound in Boro is a great source of income....

Fair enough, I haven't been in there for about 20 years. And it was poor then. Atmosphere like the moon. Not exactly blessed with good pubs in that part of the world.

I was on about the Oak but i always found the Brunnies alright.......
38red
Posts: 369


« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:26:26 PM »
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 06:02:23 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 05:57:47 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 05:55:35 PM
Terrible place...full of chavs and old cunts.😑

Not when i had it. I started the gay night it was a minted night. The pink pound in Boro is a great source of income....

Fair enough, I haven't been in there for about 20 years. And it was poor then. Atmosphere like the moon. Not exactly blessed with good pubs in that part of the world.

The lady doth protest too much, methinks
ZombieNadger
Posts: 140


« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:32:20 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 06:06:20 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 06:02:23 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 05:57:47 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 05:55:35 PM
Terrible place...full of chavs and old cunts.😑

Not when i had it. I started the gay night it was a minted night. The pink pound in Boro is a great source of income....

Fair enough, I haven't been in there for about 20 years. And it was poor then. Atmosphere like the moon. Not exactly blessed with good pubs in that part of the world.

I was on about the Oak but i always found the Brunnies alright.......

Thought you meant the brunton arms. I did think that was a mad place for a gay night 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤔
ZombieNadger
Posts: 140


« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:33:32 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Today at 06:26:26 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 06:02:23 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 05:57:47 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 05:55:35 PM
Terrible place...full of chavs and old cunts.😑

Not when i had it. I started the gay night it was a minted night. The pink pound in Boro is a great source of income....

Fair enough, I haven't been in there for about 20 years. And it was poor then. Atmosphere like the moon. Not exactly blessed with good pubs in that part of the world.

The lady doth protest too much, methinks

What ya talking about? No protesting here chap 💪
