July 07, 2020, 01:17:39 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Down Under  (Read 25 times)
« on: Today at 12:59:31 PM »
In 2017 the total number of deaths in Australia from influenza = 1255
So far the number of deaths from covid19 this year = 108.

I think the effects of the restrictions placed on the economy will ultimately, insidiously, kill far more people.

 
