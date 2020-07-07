Welcome,
July 07, 2020, 01:17:39 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Down Under
Author
Topic: Down Under (Read 25 times)
Tintin
Down Under
Today
at 12:59:31 PM »
In 2017 the total number of deaths in Australia from influenza = 1255
So far the number of deaths from covid19 this year = 108.
I think the effects of the restrictions placed on the economy will ultimately, insidiously, kill far more people.
