July 08, 2020, 01:01:44 AM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Another attack on a white child  (Read 480 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Yesterday at 11:01:50 AM »
https://www.tmz.com/2020/07/06/man-sucker-punches-12-year-old-charged-felony-assault/

That's a 12 year old kid that MAN sucker punches in the face.

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:16:51 AM »
This "kid" pointed a loaded rifle at a white teenagers head and pulled the trigger.



No riots. No statues destroyed, no world media coverage.

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Block21

« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:19:47 AM »
You're such a racist scumbag Bob no wonder borolad gave you the chop
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:21:21 AM »
Which bit is racist?
Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:21:45 AM »
Don't understand the obsession with Americans?
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:24:09 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 11:21:21 AM
Which bit is racist?


His brain
Bobupanddown
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:27:35 AM »
https://gab.com/lovelymiss/posts/104471151401027697

The sort of abuse whites are receiving everyday - ignored by the media. If you dare complain or highlight - you're racist.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:37:44 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:27:35 AM
https://gab.com/lovelymiss/posts/104471151401027697

The sort of abuse whites are receiving everyday - ignored by the media. If you dare complain or highlight - you're racist.


That is the truth of the matter, Donald
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:40:12 AM »
Attacks on whites are increasing around the world. America and South Africa in particular are experiencing big increases. Bob is right. Why shouldn't it be highlighted? The left wing rats and the BLM movememnt talk about equality but then cry racist when someone points out the suffering of someone from another race.

Professional fuckin cry baby victims with chips on both shoulders. Slap the lot of em.

 :mido:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:20:18 PM »


BLM using a loud hailer to shout racist profanity at a white couple with small children attending church.

Media coverage? Zero.

Optics dear boy, optics.
 
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Wee_Willie
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:28:32 PM »
I think it is pretty well established there is media censorship around the reporting of BAME on white crime for political reasons. Anyone with more than 2 brain cells can see it and frankly I have just accepted it with the utter contempt it deserves. Two paramedics were stabbed in Wolverhampton yesterday and as no details on the attacker were released we can safely presume it was both mental health and BAME related.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:04:40 PM »
And while we start another panto debate involving  oh no it isnt ... ....Is this the kind of shite the bbc, Sky etc Premier League are supporting? This comes from the head of BLM in Toronto  :pd:
Wee_Willie
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:08:47 PM »
It is reassuring there is some context and realism out there too
Skinz
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 01:54:14 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 12:28:32 PM
I think it is pretty well established there is media censorship around the reporting of BAME on white crime for political reasons. Anyone with more than 2 brain cells can see it and frankly I have just accepted it with the utter contempt it deserves. Two paramedics were stabbed in Wolverhampton yesterday and as no details on the attacker were released we can safely presume it was both mental health and BAME related.

It's even happening on the sites these videos of black on white hate(racism)crime are popping up. Comments get soon locked. Guy shoots up a mosque or a copper does his job on some criminal dindu and the comments are open for the sandal wearers to rage.

I wonder if they'll be left open when the massacres start? 
Bobupanddown
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:44:01 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 01:04:40 PM
And while we start another panto debate involving  oh no it isnt ... ....Is this the kind of shite the bbc, Sky etc Premier League are supporting? This comes from the head of BLM in Toronto  :pd:
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 03:45:42 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 01:04:40 PM
And while we start another panto debate involving  oh no it isnt ... ....Is this the kind of shite the bbc, Sky etc Premier League are supporting? This comes from the head of BLM in Toronto  :pd:




Yeah but I can swim.

 :mido:
Oldfield
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 03:52:13 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 02:44:01 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 01:04:40 PM
And while we start another panto debate involving  oh no it isnt ... ....Is this the kind of shite the bbc, Sky etc Premier League are supporting? This comes from the head of BLM in Toronto  :pd:








Old skool Black Power/ Black Nationalist racist propaganda

Suprised she didnt end it with Wakanda forever and  We wuz Kangz

 :basil: monkey
nekder365
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:55:54 PM »
There is more goes on that, there is unreported and UNREPORTED.........
Bobupanddown
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:21:35 PM »
Savages.

https://streamable.com/732mik

Does her life matter? Her child's?

The media doesn't give a fuck.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:41:45 PM »
Stupid shithead  :pope2: :pope2:
