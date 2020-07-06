Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 07, 2020, 04:05:19 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Another attack on a white child  (Read 312 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 082


View Profile
« on: Today at 11:01:50 AM »
https://www.tmz.com/2020/07/06/man-sucker-punches-12-year-old-charged-felony-assault/

That's a 12 year old kid that MAN sucker punches in the face.

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 082


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:16:51 AM »
This "kid" pointed a loaded rifle at a white teenagers head and pulled the trigger.



No riots. No statues destroyed, no world media coverage.

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Block21

Online Online

Posts: 26


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:19:47 AM »
You're such a racist scumbag Bob no wonder borolad gave you the chop
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 405


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:21:21 AM »
Which bit is racist?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 554


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:21:45 AM »
Don't understand the obsession with Americans?
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 189


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:24:09 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:21:21 AM
Which bit is racist?


His brain
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 082


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:27:35 AM »
https://gab.com/lovelymiss/posts/104471151401027697

The sort of abuse whites are receiving everyday - ignored by the media. If you dare complain or highlight - you're racist.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 702



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:37:44 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:27:35 AM
https://gab.com/lovelymiss/posts/104471151401027697

The sort of abuse whites are receiving everyday - ignored by the media. If you dare complain or highlight - you're racist.


That is the truth of the matter, Donald
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 778


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:40:12 AM »
Attacks on whites are increasing around the world. America and South Africa in particular are experiencing big increases. Bob is right. Why shouldn't it be highlighted? The left wing rats and the BLM movememnt talk about equality but then cry racist when someone points out the suffering of someone from another race.

Professional fuckin cry baby victims with chips on both shoulders. Slap the lot of em.

 :mido:
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 082


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:20:18 PM »


BLM using a loud hailer to shout racist profanity at a white couple with small children attending church.

Media coverage? Zero.

Optics dear boy, optics.
 
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 090



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:28:32 PM »
I think it is pretty well established there is media censorship around the reporting of BAME on white crime for political reasons. Anyone with more than 2 brain cells can see it and frankly I have just accepted it with the utter contempt it deserves. Two paramedics were stabbed in Wolverhampton yesterday and as no details on the attacker were released we can safely presume it was both mental health and BAME related.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:54:59 PM by Wee_Willie » Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 090



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:04:40 PM »
And while we start another panto debate involving  oh no it isnt ... ....Is this the kind of shite the bbc, Sky etc Premier League are supporting? This comes from the head of BLM in Toronto  :pd:
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 090



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:08:47 PM »
It is reassuring there is some context and realism out there too
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 322


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:54:14 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:28:32 PM
I think it is pretty well established there is media censorship around the reporting of BAME on white crime for political reasons. Anyone with more than 2 brain cells can see it and frankly I have just accepted it with the utter contempt it deserves. Two paramedics were stabbed in Wolverhampton yesterday and as no details on the attacker were released we can safely presume it was both mental health and BAME related.

It's even happening on the sites these videos of black on white hate(racism)crime are popping up. Comments get soon locked. Guy shoots up a mosque or a copper does his job on some criminal dindu and the comments are open for the sandal wearers to rage.

I wonder if they'll be left open when the massacres start? 
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 082


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:44:01 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 01:04:40 PM
And while we start another panto debate involving  oh no it isnt ... ....Is this the kind of shite the bbc, Sky etc Premier League are supporting? This comes from the head of BLM in Toronto  :pd:
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 778


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:45:42 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 01:04:40 PM
And while we start another panto debate involving  oh no it isnt ... ....Is this the kind of shite the bbc, Sky etc Premier League are supporting? This comes from the head of BLM in Toronto  :pd:




Yeah but I can swim.

 :mido:
Logged
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 841



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:52:13 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:44:01 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 01:04:40 PM
And while we start another panto debate involving  oh no it isnt ... ....Is this the kind of shite the bbc, Sky etc Premier League are supporting? This comes from the head of BLM in Toronto  :pd:








Old skool Black Power/ Black Nationalist racist propaganda

Suprised she didnt end it with Wakanda forever and  We wuz Kangz

 :basil: monkey
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 