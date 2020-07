livefastdieyoung

Posts: 777





Reply #8 on: Today at 11:40:12 AM



Professional fuckin cry baby victims with chips on both shoulders. Slap the lot of em.







Attacks on whites are increasing around the world. America and South Africa in particular are experiencing big increases. Bob is right. Why shouldn't it be highlighted? The left wing rats and the BLM movememnt talk about equality but then cry racist when someone points out the suffering of someone from another race.Professional fuckin cry baby victims with chips on both shoulders. Slap the lot of em. Logged

Wee_Willie

Posts: 9 090







Reply #10 on: Today at 12:28:32 PM

I think it is pretty well established there is media censorship around the reporting of BAME on white crime for political reasons. Anyone with more than 2 brain cells can see it and frankly I have just accepted it with the utter contempt it deserves. Two paramedics were stabbed in Wolverhampton yesterday and as no details on the attacker were released we can safely presume it was both mental health and BAME related.