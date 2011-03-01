Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 1 554





Posts: 1 554

Re: THIS IS THE REASON I WONT BE GOING BACK IN PUBS YET 👎 « Reply #6 on: Today at 11:13:44 AM » Each to their own but I'd sooner have a couple of beers in a pub garden than go to the supermarket, newsagents, chippy, etc