July 07, 2020, 06:34:14 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
THIS IS THE REASON I WONT BE GOING BACK IN PUBS YET 👎
Author
Topic: THIS IS THE REASON I WONT BE GOING BACK IN PUBS YET 👎 (Read 459 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 986
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
THIS IS THE REASON I WONT BE GOING BACK IN PUBS YET 👎
«
on:
Today
at 09:18:05 AM »
https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-pubs-close-again-after-punters-test-positive-for-covid-19-12022747
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 034
Re: THIS IS THE REASON I WONT BE GOING BACK IN PUBS YET 👎
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:25:57 AM »
I WONDER WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN LONDON THE PUBS AND STREETS AROUND COVENT GARDEN WERE FULL AT THE WEEKEND
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 747
Re: THIS IS THE REASON I WONT BE GOING BACK IN PUBS YET 👎
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:56:23 AM »
ARE YOU IN THE POOB ???
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 082
Re: THIS IS THE REASON I WONT BE GOING BACK IN PUBS YET 👎
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:50:02 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 09:18:05 AM
https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-pubs-close-again-after-punters-test-positive-for-covid-19-12022747
Half of the positive tests are false positives - they don't retest to make sure.
It's likely there was no Covid-19 at any of those pubs.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 703
Re: THIS IS THE REASON I WONT BE GOING BACK IN PUBS YET 👎
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:59:10 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 10:50:02 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 09:18:05 AM
https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-pubs-close-again-after-punters-test-positive-for-covid-19-12022747
Half of the positive tests are false positives - they don't retest to make sure.
It's likely there was no Covid-19 at any of those pubs.
That is the truth, Donald
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 191
Re: THIS IS THE REASON I WONT BE GOING BACK IN PUBS YET 👎
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:08:26 AM »
FAKE NEWS!!
Can we get a Trump smiley on here?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 1 554
Re: THIS IS THE REASON I WONT BE GOING BACK IN PUBS YET 👎
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:13:44 AM »
Each to their own but I'd sooner have a couple of beers in a pub garden than go to the supermarket, newsagents, chippy, etc
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 034
Re: THIS IS THE REASON I WONT BE GOING BACK IN PUBS YET 👎
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:13:51 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:08:26 AM
FAKE NEWS!!
Can we get a Trump smiley on here?
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 082
Re: THIS IS THE REASON I WONT BE GOING BACK IN PUBS YET 👎
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:13:17 PM »
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
headset
Offline
Posts: 553
Re: THIS IS THE REASON I WONT BE GOING BACK IN PUBS YET 👎
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 12:32:55 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 09:56:23 AM
ARE YOU IN THE POOB ???
he's still shielding
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 405
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: THIS IS THE REASON I WONT BE GOING BACK IN PUBS YET 👎
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 12:39:18 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 12:13:17 PM
Bob I think this has been proved to be bollox.
Approximately 93% of tests are negative.
That tweet was pulled because the story turned out to be fake.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 632
Re: THIS IS THE REASON I WONT BE GOING BACK IN PUBS YET 👎
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 12:40:46 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 10:50:02 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 09:18:05 AM
https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-pubs-close-again-after-punters-test-positive-for-covid-19-12022747
Half of the positive tests are false positives - they don't retest to make sure.
It's likely there was no Covid-19 at any of those pubs.
What about the false negatives?
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 009
Pack o cunts
Re: THIS IS THE REASON I WONT BE GOING BACK IN PUBS YET 👎
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 02:11:58 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:08:26 AM
FAKE NEWS!!
Reported
(Overtly political)
Can we get a Trump smiley on here?
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 703
Re: THIS IS THE REASON I WONT BE GOING BACK IN PUBS YET 👎
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 04:11:36 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on
Today
at 12:40:46 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 10:50:02 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 09:18:05 AM
https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-pubs-close-again-after-punters-test-positive-for-covid-19-12022747
Half of the positive tests are false positives - they don't retest to make sure.
It's likely there was no Covid-19 at any of those pubs.
What about the false negatives?
or the neg falsitives. No fucker EVER mentions them.
dixieland
Offline
Posts: 1 375
Re: THIS IS THE REASON I WONT BE GOING BACK IN PUBS YET 👎
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 05:25:19 PM »
Agree, Im taking same approach
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 048
Re: THIS IS THE REASON I WONT BE GOING BACK IN PUBS YET 👎
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 05:50:20 PM »
If Covid is all bollocks then what "murdered" the Mrs previously fit Uncle?....
38red
Online
Posts: 369
Re: THIS IS THE REASON I WONT BE GOING BACK IN PUBS YET 👎
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 06:30:39 PM »
Could Bobup be president of Brazil?
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jul/07/jair-bolsonaro-coronavirus-positive-test-brazil-president
