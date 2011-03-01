Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: THIS IS THE REASON I WONT BE GOING BACK IN PUBS YET 👎  (Read 459 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 09:18:05 AM »
https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-pubs-close-again-after-punters-test-positive-for-covid-19-12022747
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:25:57 AM »
I WONDER WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN LONDON THE PUBS AND STREETS AROUND COVENT GARDEN WERE FULL AT THE WEEKEND
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:56:23 AM »
ARE YOU IN THE POOB ???   :pd:
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bobupanddown
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:50:02 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:18:05 AM
https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-pubs-close-again-after-punters-test-positive-for-covid-19-12022747

Half of the positive tests are false positives - they don't retest to make sure.

It's likely there was no Covid-19 at any of those pubs.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:59:10 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:50:02 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:18:05 AM
https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-pubs-close-again-after-punters-test-positive-for-covid-19-12022747

Half of the positive tests are false positives - they don't retest to make sure.

It's likely there was no Covid-19 at any of those pubs.

That is the truth, Donald
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:08:26 AM »
FAKE NEWS!!








Can we get a Trump smiley on here?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:13:44 AM »
Each to their own but I'd sooner have a couple of beers in a pub garden than go to the supermarket, newsagents, chippy, etc
monkeyman
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:13:51 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:08:26 AM
FAKE NEWS!!








Can we get a Trump smiley on here?
 oleary
Bobupanddown
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:13:17 PM »
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
headset
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:32:55 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 09:56:23 AM
ARE YOU IN THE POOB ???   :pd:

he's still shielding  monkey
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:39:18 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:13:17 PM


Bob I think this has been proved to be bollox.
Approximately 93% of tests are negative.
That tweet was pulled because the story turned out to be fake.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
tunstall
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:40:46 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:50:02 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:18:05 AM
https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-pubs-close-again-after-punters-test-positive-for-covid-19-12022747

Half of the positive tests are false positives - they don't retest to make sure.

It's likely there was no Covid-19 at any of those pubs.

What about the false negatives?
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:11:58 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:08:26 AM
FAKE NEWS!!




Reported

(Overtly political)





Can we get a Trump smiley on here?
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:11:36 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 12:40:46 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:50:02 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:18:05 AM
https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-pubs-close-again-after-punters-test-positive-for-covid-19-12022747

Half of the positive tests are false positives - they don't retest to make sure.

It's likely there was no Covid-19 at any of those pubs.

What about the false negatives?

or the neg falsitives. No fucker EVER mentions them.
dixieland
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:25:19 PM »
Agree, Im taking same approach
nekder365
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:50:20 PM »
If Covid is all bollocks then what "murdered" the Mrs previously fit Uncle?....
38red
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:30:39 PM »
Could Bobup be president of Brazil?
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jul/07/jair-bolsonaro-coronavirus-positive-test-brazil-president
