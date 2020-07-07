Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: THIS IS THE REASON I WONT BE GOING BACK IN PUBS YET 👎  (Read 66 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 09:18:05 AM »
https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-pubs-close-again-after-punters-test-positive-for-covid-19-12022747
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:25:57 AM »
I WONDER WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN LONDON THE PUBS AND STREETS AROUND COVENT GARDEN WERE FULL AT THE WEEKEND
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:56:23 AM »
ARE YOU IN THE POOB ???   :pd:
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
