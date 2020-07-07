Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 07, 2020, 10:09:54 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
THIS IS THE REASON I WONT BE GOING BACK IN PUBS YET 👎
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: THIS IS THE REASON I WONT BE GOING BACK IN PUBS YET 👎 (Read 66 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 975
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
THIS IS THE REASON I WONT BE GOING BACK IN PUBS YET 👎
«
on:
Today
at 09:18:05 AM »
https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-pubs-close-again-after-punters-test-positive-for-covid-19-12022747
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 030
Re: THIS IS THE REASON I WONT BE GOING BACK IN PUBS YET 👎
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:25:57 AM »
I WONDER WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN LONDON THE PUBS AND STREETS AROUND COVENT GARDEN WERE FULL AT THE WEEKEND
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 740
Re: THIS IS THE REASON I WONT BE GOING BACK IN PUBS YET 👎
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:56:23 AM »
ARE YOU IN THE POOB ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...