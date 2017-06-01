LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 005



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 75 005I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... TOTAL STUPIDITY 👎👎👎 « on: Today at 09:02:22 AM »



BE A WHILE YET BEFORE FANS ARE ALLOWED BACK IN.... AND WOULD YOU WANT TO.... THE WAY WE ARE PLAYING 😠



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/efl-chief-exec-reveals-middlesbroughs-18553561 WHAT ABOUT THE FANS WHO HAVE ALREADY COUGHED UP EARLY BIRD MONEY.... WILL THE CLUB REIMBURSE AND SOME HAVE PAID FOR A DIVISION WE MIGHT NOT BE IN 😠BE A WHILE YET BEFORE FANS ARE ALLOWED BACK IN.... AND WOULD YOU WANT TO.... THE WAY WE ARE PLAYING 😠 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

monkeyman

Online



Posts: 10 041





Posts: 10 041 Re: TOTAL STUPIDITY 👎👎👎 « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:15:05 AM »

THE FANS ARE TURNING AGAINST HIM FOR WHAT HE AS DONE TO THIS CLUB THE CUNT HE IS IN FOR A SHOCK THAT CURLY CUNT WHEN WE GET RELEGATED I WONDER IF HE COMES OUT WITH A PISSED UP RANT HOW WE ARE GONNA SMASH DIVISION 1THE FANS ARE TURNING AGAINST HIM FOR WHAT HE AS DONE TO THIS CLUB THE CUNT Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 005



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 75 005I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: TOTAL STUPIDITY 👎👎👎 « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:21:52 AM » THE WHOLE SET UP AT THE CLUB FOR YEARS HAS BEEN AMATUERISH 👎😠👎



CLUBS A JOKE FROM TOP TO BOTTOM 👍



THIS IS GIBBO 🤡 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Ural Quntz



Online



Posts: 7 014





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 014Pack o cunts Re: TOTAL STUPIDITY 👎👎👎 « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:26:24 AM »



When you two have finished wanking each other off can you both just calm the fuck down a bit? Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Ural Quntz



Online



Posts: 7 014





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 014Pack o cunts Re: TOTAL STUPIDITY 👎👎👎 « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:31:52 AM »



No time for Corporal Jones's



We are all a tad upset ....No time for Corporal Jones's Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Pallys bar stool

Offline



Posts: 1





Posts: 1 Re: TOTAL STUPIDITY 👎👎👎 « Reply #7 on: Today at 09:32:17 AM » They need to be very careful. Football can't survive like this. It just doesn't work as a product with no fans. I understand the need to finish an active season but they're risking doing irrevocable damage. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 005



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 75 005I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: TOTAL STUPIDITY 👎👎👎 « Reply #8 on: Today at 09:32:41 AM » Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 09:26:24 AM





When you two have finished wanking each other off can you both just calm the fuck down a bit?

WAIT AND SEE HOW CALM THE PLAYERS ARE WHEN THEY FIND OUT THEY ARE KICKING OFF FOR NEXT SEASON IN AUGUST 😂😂😂😂 WAIT AND SEE HOW CALM THE PLAYERS ARE WHEN THEY FIND OUT THEY ARE KICKING OFF FOR NEXT SEASON IN AUGUST 😂😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Jethro Tull



Online



Posts: 10 098







We need to win football matchesPosts: 10 098 Re: TOTAL STUPIDITY 👎👎👎 « Reply #10 on: Today at 10:29:53 AM » Gibbo's in Italy on his holidays at the moment he'll sort things out when he's back. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 642







Posts: 10 642 Re: TOTAL STUPIDITY 👎👎👎 « Reply #16 on: Today at 06:48:53 PM » I'm not one to defend our Club's hierarchy. It's a terribly ran Club. Most of us see that. But it's hard to criticise about this subject when everything is up in the air. We need to know what division we're in first. Logged

Pile

Online



Posts: 39 983







Posts: 39 983 Re: TOTAL STUPIDITY 👎👎👎 « Reply #17 on: Today at 08:36:42 PM » Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 06:48:53 PM I'm not one to defend our Club's hierarchy. It's a terribly ran Club. Most of us see that. But it's hard to criticise about this subject when everything is up in the air. We need to know what division we're in first.

Someones paid premier league prices for league one football. Someones paid premier league prices for league one football. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 756







TMPosts: 15 756 Re: TOTAL STUPIDITY 👎👎👎 « Reply #18 on: Today at 08:47:40 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats