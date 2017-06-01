Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: TOTAL STUPIDITY 👎👎👎  (Read 427 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 09:02:22 AM »
WHAT ABOUT THE FANS WHO HAVE ALREADY COUGHED UP EARLY BIRD MONEY.... WILL THE CLUB REIMBURSE AND SOME HAVE PAID FOR A DIVISION WE MIGHT NOT BE IN  😠

BE A WHILE YET BEFORE FANS ARE ALLOWED BACK IN.... AND WOULD YOU WANT TO.... THE WAY WE ARE PLAYING  😠

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/efl-chief-exec-reveals-middlesbroughs-18553561
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:15:05 AM »
HE IS IN FOR A SHOCK THAT CURLY CUNT WHEN WE GET RELEGATED I WONDER IF HE COMES OUT WITH A PISSED UP RANT HOW WE ARE GONNA SMASH DIVISION 1 :wanker:
THE FANS ARE TURNING AGAINST HIM FOR WHAT HE AS DONE TO THIS CLUB THE CUNT :meltdown:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:21:52 AM »
THE WHOLE SET UP AT THE CLUB FOR YEARS HAS BEEN AMATUERISH  👎😠👎

CLUBS A JOKE FROM TOP TO BOTTOM 👍

THIS IS GIBBO  🤡
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:26:24 AM »
When you two have finished wanking each other off can you both just calm the fuck down a bit?

 klins
monkeyman
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:27:23 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:21:52 AM
THE WHOLE SET UP AT THE CLUB FOR YEARS HAS BEEN AMATUERISH  👎😠👎

CLUBS A JOKE FROM TOP TO BOTTOM 👍

THIS IS GIBBO  🤡
FUCKING RIGHT AND HE STILL WANTS WOODGATE BACK    :meltdown:
monkeyman
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:28:30 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 09:26:24 AM
When you two have finished wanking each other off can you both just calm the fuck down a bit?

 klins
I AM PISSED OFF AT THE CLUB  lost
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:31:52 AM »
We are all a tad upset ....

No time for Corporal Jones's

 :alastair:
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:32:17 AM »
They need to be very careful. Football can't survive like this. It just doesn't work as a product with no fans. I understand the need to finish an active season but they're risking doing irrevocable damage.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:32:41 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 09:26:24 AM
When you two have finished wanking each other off can you both just calm the fuck down a bit?

 klins

WAIT AND SEE HOW CALM THE PLAYERS ARE WHEN THEY FIND OUT THEY ARE KICKING OFF FOR NEXT SEASON IN AUGUST  😂😂😂😂
monkeyman
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:43:28 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:32:41 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 09:26:24 AM
When you two have finished wanking each other off can you both just calm the fuck down a bit?

 klins

WAIT AND SEE HOW CALM THE PLAYERS ARE WHEN THEY FIND OUT THEY ARE KICKING OFF FOR NEXT SEASON IN AUGUST  😂😂😂😂
PORTSMOUTH AWAY 
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:29:53 AM »
Gibbo's in Italy on his holidays at the moment he'll sort things out when he's back.
monkeyman
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:37:47 AM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 10:29:53 AM
Gibbo's in Italy on his holidays at the moment he'll sort things out when he's back.
HE WILL SORT FUCK ALL OUT  klins
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:46:52 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:37:47 AM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 10:29:53 AM
Gibbo's in Italy on his holidays at the moment he'll sort things out when he's back.
HE WILL SORT FUCK ALL OUT  klins

HE CERTAINLY CONNED ABOUT 3 THOUSAND EARLY BIRDERS  👎😂😂😂👎
monkeyman
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:47:48 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:46:52 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:37:47 AM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 10:29:53 AM
Gibbo's in Italy on his holidays at the moment he'll sort things out when he's back.
HE WILL SORT FUCK ALL OUT  klins

HE CERTAINLY CONNED ABOUT 3 THOUSAND EARLY BIRDERS  👎😂😂😂👎
I HOPE THEY DEMAND THEIR MONEY BACK
V6
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:46:08 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:46:52 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:37:47 AM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 10:29:53 AM
Gibbo's in Italy on his holidays at the moment he'll sort things out when he's back.
HE WILL SORT FUCK ALL OUT  klins

HE CERTAINLY CONNED ABOUT 3 THOUSAND EARLY BIRDERS  👎😂😂😂👎

Them fans you mean not some fat bloke who shouts from his high stool
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:12:33 PM »
Quote from: V6 on Today at 11:46:08 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:46:52 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:37:47 AM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 10:29:53 AM
Gibbo's in Italy on his holidays at the moment he'll sort things out when he's back.
HE WILL SORT FUCK ALL OUT  klins

HE CERTAINLY CONNED ABOUT 3 THOUSAND EARLY BIRDERS  👎😂😂😂👎

Them fans you mean not some fat bloke who shouts from his high stool

YES THEM GULLIBLE CUNTS LIKE YOU. 👍😂😂😂👍
Jake Andrews
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:48:53 PM »
I'm not one to defend our Club's hierarchy. It's a terribly ran Club. Most of us see that. But it's hard to criticise about this subject when everything is up in the air. We need to know what division we're in first.
Pile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:36:42 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 06:48:53 PM
I'm not one to defend our Club's hierarchy. It's a terribly ran Club. Most of us see that. But it's hard to criticise about this subject when everything is up in the air. We need to know what division we're in first.
Someones paid premier league prices for league one football.  mcl charles
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:47:40 PM »
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:50:01 PM »
FRUIT & NUT STILL PISSED OFF HE MISSED OUT ON PULISIC  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍

🐸🤡🐸🤡🐸🤡
