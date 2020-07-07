Welcome,
July 07, 2020, 10:09:44 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
TOTAL STUPIDITY 👎👎👎
Topic: TOTAL STUPIDITY 👎👎👎 (Read 112 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 975
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
TOTAL STUPIDITY 👎👎👎
«
on:
Today
at 09:02:22 AM »
WHAT ABOUT THE FANS WHO HAVE ALREADY COUGHED UP EARLY BIRD MONEY.... WILL THE CLUB REIMBURSE AND SOME HAVE PAID FOR A DIVISION WE MIGHT NOT BE IN 😠
BE A WHILE YET BEFORE FANS ARE ALLOWED BACK IN.... AND WOULD YOU WANT TO.... THE WAY WE ARE PLAYING 😠
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/efl-chief-exec-reveals-middlesbroughs-18553561
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 030
Re: TOTAL STUPIDITY 👎👎👎
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:15:05 AM »
HE IS IN FOR A SHOCK THAT CURLY CUNT WHEN WE GET RELEGATED I WONDER IF HE COMES OUT WITH A PISSED UP RANT HOW WE ARE GONNA SMASH DIVISION 1
THE FANS ARE TURNING AGAINST HIM FOR WHAT HE AS DONE TO THIS CLUB THE CUNT
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 975
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: TOTAL STUPIDITY 👎👎👎
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:21:52 AM »
THE WHOLE SET UP AT THE CLUB FOR YEARS HAS BEEN AMATUERISH 👎😠👎
CLUBS A JOKE FROM TOP TO BOTTOM 👍
THIS IS GIBBO 🤡
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 007
Pack o cunts
Re: TOTAL STUPIDITY 👎👎👎
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:26:24 AM »
When you two have finished wanking each other off can you both just calm the fuck down a bit?
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 030
Re: TOTAL STUPIDITY 👎👎👎
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:27:23 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 09:21:52 AM
THE WHOLE SET UP AT THE CLUB FOR YEARS HAS BEEN AMATUERISH 👎😠👎
CLUBS A JOKE FROM TOP TO BOTTOM 👍
THIS IS GIBBO 🤡
FUCKING RIGHT AND HE STILL WANTS WOODGATE BACK
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 030
Re: TOTAL STUPIDITY 👎👎👎
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:28:30 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 09:26:24 AM
When you two have finished wanking each other off can you both just calm the fuck down a bit?
I AM PISSED OFF AT THE CLUB
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 007
Pack o cunts
Re: TOTAL STUPIDITY 👎👎👎
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:31:52 AM »
We are all a tad upset ....
No time for Corporal Jones's
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 1
Re: TOTAL STUPIDITY 👎👎👎
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:32:17 AM »
They need to be very careful. Football can't survive like this. It just doesn't work as a product with no fans. I understand the need to finish an active season but they're risking doing irrevocable damage.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 975
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: TOTAL STUPIDITY 👎👎👎
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:32:41 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 09:26:24 AM
When you two have finished wanking each other off can you both just calm the fuck down a bit?
WAIT AND SEE HOW CALM THE PLAYERS ARE WHEN THEY FIND OUT THEY ARE KICKING OFF FOR NEXT SEASON IN AUGUST 😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 030
Re: TOTAL STUPIDITY 👎👎👎
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 09:43:28 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 09:32:41 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 09:26:24 AM
When you two have finished wanking each other off can you both just calm the fuck down a bit?
WAIT AND SEE HOW CALM THE PLAYERS ARE WHEN THEY FIND OUT THEY ARE KICKING OFF FOR NEXT SEASON IN AUGUST 😂😂😂😂
PORTSMOUTH AWAY
Logged
