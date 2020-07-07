LEON TROTSKY

BE A WHILE YET BEFORE FANS ARE ALLOWED BACK IN.... AND WOULD YOU WANT TO.... THE WAY WE ARE PLAYING 😠



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/efl-chief-exec-reveals-middlesbroughs-18553561 WHAT ABOUT THE FANS WHO HAVE ALREADY COUGHED UP EARLY BIRD MONEY.... WILL THE CLUB REIMBURSE AND SOME HAVE PAID FOR A DIVISION WE MIGHT NOT BE IN 😠BE A WHILE YET BEFORE FANS ARE ALLOWED BACK IN.... AND WOULD YOU WANT TO.... THE WAY WE ARE PLAYING 😠

THE FANS ARE TURNING AGAINST HIM FOR WHAT HE AS DONE TO THIS CLUB THE CUNT HE IS IN FOR A SHOCK THAT CURLY CUNT WHEN WE GET RELEGATED I WONDER IF HE COMES OUT WITH A PISSED UP RANT HOW WE ARE GONNA SMASH DIVISION 1THE FANS ARE TURNING AGAINST HIM FOR WHAT HE AS DONE TO THIS CLUB THE CUNT

CLUBS A JOKE FROM TOP TO BOTTOM 👍



THIS IS GIBBO 🤡 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

When you two have finished wanking each other off can you both just calm the fuck down a bit?

No time for Corporal Jones's



No time for Corporal Jones's

We are all a tad upset ....

They need to be very careful. Football can't survive like this. It just doesn't work as a product with no fans. I understand the need to finish an active season but they're risking doing irrevocable damage.