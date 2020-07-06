SAYING SOMEBODY HAS MADE A FAKE ACCOUNT ON EREFUCKING RIFLE DOES IT AGAIN

Block21

Online



Posts: 21





Posts: 21 Re: BLOCK 21 CRYING ON BOREME « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:25:05 PM » they are digging out Nobby but he was fucking right My block21 alias on flyme is still going strong, the daft fuckers believe anything and I've still wormed my way back inthey are digging out Nobby but he was fucking right Logged