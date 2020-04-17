Block21

Offline



Posts: 22





Posts: 22 Bad dad and his fruity dog « on: Today at 08:40:45 PM » Have banned me on flyme guess I'm a fully fledged member of the COB crew Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 74 971



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 971I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Bad dad and his fruity dog « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:57:16 PM » DICK SMALL COULDN'T FIND HIS OWN ARSE WITH HIS OWN TWO HANDS 👎



HE STILL THINKS STREET WISE IS A FUCKING BOY BAND 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

sockets



Offline



Posts: 902





WELCHER RAT SNAKE





WelchPosts: 902WELCHER RAT SNAKE Re: Bad dad and his fruity dog « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:58:17 PM » Pretty obvious this is not Block21 .. He sounds like a fucking fanny who would not come anywhere near COB





This is that fucking idiot rifle above





sick of seeing more n more shit troll accounts on here now.. think ill sack the place off its fucking retarded Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

sockets



Offline



Posts: 902





WELCHER RAT SNAKE





WelchPosts: 902WELCHER RAT SNAKE Re: Bad dad and his fruity dog « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:03:45 PM »



None of the cunts reel me in . Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 74 971



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 971I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Bad dad and his fruity dog « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:05:35 PM » Quote from: barwick b'stard on Today at 09:00:25 PM Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:58:17 PM Pretty obvious this is not Block21 .. He sounds like a fucking fanny who would not come anywhere near COB





This is that fucking idiot rifle above





sick of seeing more n more shit troll accounts on here now.. think ill sack the place off its fucking retarded



Yeah, but it's funny how the thickos have been reeled in.

Yeah, but it's funny how the thickos have been reeled in.

YOU COULD SEE FROM HIS FIRST POST ON ERE IT WAS A TROLL ACCOUNT 😂😂😂😂😂😂



BAD DADS BANNED SOME POOR CUNT ON BORE ME WHO HAS DONE FUCK ALL WRONG 😂😂😂



GOOD JOB HE'S NOT A JUDGE 😂😂😂😂😂👎 YOU COULD SEE FROM HIS FIRST POST ON ERE IT WAS A TROLL ACCOUNT 😂😂😂😂😂😂BAD DADS BANNED SOME POOR CUNT ON BORE ME WHO HAS DONE FUCK ALL WRONG 😂😂😂GOOD JOB HE'S NOT A JUDGE 😂😂😂😂😂👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 11 784





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 784Once in every lifetime Re: Bad dad and his fruity dog « Reply #7 on: Today at 09:07:17 PM » Trolls all over this site now.



It's time Goldby got a fucking grip of it. Logged Glory Glory Man United

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 2 041





Posts: 2 041 Re: Bad dad and his fruity dog « Reply #14 on: Today at 10:05:37 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:07:17 PM Trolls all over this site now.



It's time Goldby got a fucking grip of it.



Its getting worse by the hour on here...Re "block21" on otr how the fuck can 2 "different" people register the same username? I have not got a scooby how SG and BG are "allowing" it. Rifle its all down to you you must think some us are daft as fuck, Anyone who falls for this crap is as thick as mince..... Its getting worse by the hour on here...Re "block21" on otr how the fuck can 2 "different" people register the same username? I have not got a scooby how SG and BG are "allowing" it. Rifle its all down to you you must think some us are daft as fuck, Anyone who falls for this crap is as thick as mince..... Logged

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 2 041





Posts: 2 041 Re: Bad dad and his fruity dog « Reply #15 on: Today at 10:07:15 PM » Borolad taking the piss..."Annoying, isn't it. All this time sorting this lot out when I could be trolling COB with my 29 personas"............. Fuck off you John Craven wannabe........ Logged

Block21

Offline



Posts: 22





Posts: 22 Re: Bad dad and his fruity dog « Reply #16 on: Today at 10:11:43 PM » Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 10:05:37 PM Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:07:17 PM Trolls all over this site now.



It's time Goldby got a fucking grip of it.



Its getting worse by the hour on here...Re "block21" on otr how the fuck can 2 "different" people register the same username? I have not got a scooby how SG and BG are "allowing" it. Rifle its all down to you you must think some us are daft as fuck, Anyone who falls for this crap is as thick as mince.....

Its getting worse by the hour on here...Re "block21" on otr how the fuck can 2 "different" people register the same username? I have not got a scooby how SG and BG are "allowing" it. Rifle its all down to you you must think some us are daft as fuck, Anyone who falls for this crap is as thick as mince.....



Rifle really has got under your skin hasn't he? Come down the Eaton chute and I'll covet you in thy breast Rifle really has got under your skin hasn't he? Come down the Eaton chute and I'll covet you in thy breast Logged

RiversideRifle

Online



Posts: 22





Posts: 22 Re: Bad dad and his fruity dog « Reply #19 on: Today at 10:50:07 PM » Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 10:05:37 PM Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:07:17 PM Trolls all over this site now.



It's time Goldby got a fucking grip of it.



Its getting worse by the hour on here...Re "block21" on otr how the fuck can 2 "different" people register the same username? I have not got a scooby how SG and BG are "allowing" it. Rifle its all down to you you must think some us are daft as fuck, Anyone who falls for this crap is as thick as mince.....

Its getting worse by the hour on here...Re "block21" on otr how the fuck can 2 "different" people register the same username? I have not got a scooby how SG and BG are "allowing" it. Rifle its all down to you you must think some us are daft as fuck, Anyone who falls for this crap is as thick as mince..... you have me on the brain you weirdo why don't you take your Mrs mayall out and give her a seeing to rather than constantly chatting shit about senor rifle Logged