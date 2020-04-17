|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Pretty obvious this is not Block21 .. He sounds like a fucking fanny who would not come anywhere near COB
This is that fucking idiot rifle above
sick of seeing more n more shit troll accounts on here now.. think ill sack the place off its fucking retarded
Yeah, but it's funny how the thickos have been reeled in.
YOU COULD SEE FROM HIS FIRST POST ON ERE IT WAS A TROLL ACCOUNT 😂😂😂😂😂😂
BAD DADS BANNED SOME POOR CUNT ON BORE ME WHO HAS DONE FUCK ALL WRONG 😂😂😂
GOOD JOB HE'S NOT A JUDGE 😂😂😂😂😂👎
|
|
|
|
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
|
|
|
|
Block21
Offline
Posts: 22
|
Pretty obvious this is not Block21 .. He sounds like a fucking fanny who would not come anywhere near COB
This is that fucking idiot rifle above
sick of seeing more n more shit troll accounts on here now.. think ill sack the place off its fucking retarded
Yeah, but it's funny how the thickos have been reeled in.
YOU COULD SEE FROM HIS FIRST POST ON ERE IT WAS A TROLL ACCOUNT 😂😂😂😂😂😂
BAD DADS BANNED SOME POOR CUNT ON BORE ME WHO HAS DONE FUCK ALL WRONG 😂😂😂
GOOD JOB HE'S NOT A JUDGE 😂😂😂😂😂👎
Bad dad is a daft cunt, hes helped out on countryfile dont you know
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
T_Bone
|
Pretty obvious this is not Block21 .. He sounds like a fucking fanny who would not come anywhere near COB
This is that fucking idiot rifle above
sick of seeing more n more shit troll accounts on here now.. think ill sack the place off its fucking retarded
Yeah, but it's funny how the thickos have been reeled in.
YOU COULD SEE FROM HIS FIRST POST ON ERE IT WAS A TROLL ACCOUNT 😂😂😂😂😂😂
BAD DADS BANNED SOME POOR CUNT ON BORE ME WHO HAS DONE FUCK ALL WRONG 😂😂😂
GOOD JOB HE'S NOT A JUDGE 😂😂😂😂😂👎
Baddads getting a bit of a shoeing on there at the moment
The natives are restless
Won't be long before he kicks himself off the board
|
|
|
|
Logged
#alllivesmatter
|
|
|
|
|
Block21
Offline
Posts: 22
|
Trolls all over this site now.
It's time Goldby got a fucking grip of it.
What a goat
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
Block21
Offline
Posts: 22
|
Trolls all over this site now.
It's time Goldby got a fucking grip of it.
Its getting worse by the hour on here...Re "block21" on otr how the fuck can 2 "different" people register the same username? I have not got a scooby how SG and BG are "allowing" it. Rifle its all down to you you must think some us are daft as fuck, Anyone who falls for this crap is as thick as mince.....
Rifle really has got under your skin hasn't he? Come down the Eaton chute and I'll covet you in thy breast
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
RIK MAYALL
|
Trolls all over this site now.
It's time Goldby got a fucking grip of it.
Its getting worse by the hour on here...Re "block21" on otr how the fuck can 2 "different" people register the same username? I have not got a scooby how SG and BG are "allowing" it. Rifle its all down to you you must think some us are daft as fuck, Anyone who falls for this crap is as thick as mince.....
Rifle really has got under your skin hasn't he? Come down the Eaton chute and I'll covet you in thy breast
Youre fooling nobody you childish cunt. Have a wank and grow up
|
|
|
|
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
|
|
|
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 22
|
Trolls all over this site now.
It's time Goldby got a fucking grip of it.
Its getting worse by the hour on here...Re "block21" on otr how the fuck can 2 "different" people register the same username? I have not got a scooby how SG and BG are "allowing" it. Rifle its all down to you you must think some us are daft as fuck, Anyone who falls for this crap is as thick as mince.....
you have me on the brain you weirdo why don't you take your Mrs mayall out and give her a seeing to rather than constantly chatting shit about senor rifle
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 22
|
If anyone from Boreme is reading this this proves Block21 on here is not the same as on Boreme. Exactly the same term used by him on there being used on here....
" you weirdo why ".................
You alright kiddo?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 22
|
If anyone from Boreme is reading this this proves Block21 on here is not the same as on Boreme. Exactly the same term used by him on there being used on here....
" you weirdo why ".................
I think you give me too much credit
You alright kiddo?
I am cool "kiddo" i will ask you. Why do you fuck about with "new" accounts? Just stop being a dick and try being you........
|
|
|
|
Logged