Author Topic: Who is your favourite Greek god?  (Read 172 times)
« on: Yesterday at 08:15:53 PM »
Mine is Thor, god of thunder and I often have thunder in my pants with a few trouser coughs 
Logged
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:22:51 PM »
I AM ARES  👍

THE GOD OF WAR  👍🥊🥊🥊👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:24:30 PM »
Makes sense that  :like:
Logged
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:29:57 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:22:51 PM
I AM ARES  👍

THE GOD OF WAR  👍🥊🥊🥊👍

Arse, the god of hiding in the bogs shitting yourself 👍
Logged
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:33:01 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Yesterday at 08:15:53 PM
Mine is Thor, god of thunder and I often have thunder in my pants with a few trouser coughs 
ANOTHER FUCKING DICKHEAD EPIPHANY PROUDFOOT SAYING  :wanker:
Logged
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:35:15 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:33:01 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Yesterday at 08:15:53 PM
Mine is Thor, god of thunder and I often have thunder in my pants with a few trouser coughs 
ANOTHER FUCKING DICKHEAD EPIPHANY PROUDFOOT SAYING  :wanker:


What trouser coughs?
Logged
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:38:19 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:22:51 PM
I AM ARSE  👍

THE GOD OF ARSES  👍🥊🥊🥊👍

 mick
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:22:11 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Yesterday at 08:15:53 PM
Mine is Thor, god of thunder and I often have thunder in my pants with a few trouser coughs 

Thor wasn't Greek.

Hercules  :like:
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:25:42 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:22:11 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Yesterday at 08:15:53 PM
Mine is Thor, god of thunder and I often have thunder in my pants with a few trouser coughs 

Thor wasn't Greek.

Hercules  :like:


See you in Valhalla brother
Logged
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:33:41 PM »
Dimi Konstantopoulos  :pope2:
Logged
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:24:49 AM »
Is this another new TM, MOB account?

This board is full of lunatics
Logged
