Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 06, 2020, 09:53:58 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Who is your favourite Greek god?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Who is your favourite Greek god? (Read 127 times)
Block21
Online
Posts: 21
Who is your favourite Greek god?
«
on:
Today
at 08:15:53 PM »
Mine is Thor, god of thunder and I often have thunder in my pants with a few trouser coughs
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 74 969
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Who is your favourite Greek god?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:22:51 PM »
I AM ARES 👍
THE GOD OF WAR 👍🥊🥊🥊👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Block21
Online
Posts: 21
Re: Who is your favourite Greek god?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:24:30 PM »
Makes sense that
Logged
ZombieNadger
Online
Posts: 133
Re: Who is your favourite Greek god?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:29:57 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 08:22:51 PM
I AM ARES 👍
THE GOD OF WAR 👍🥊🥊🥊👍
Arse, the god of hiding in the bogs shitting yourself 👍
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 021
Re: Who is your favourite Greek god?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:33:01 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on
Today
at 08:15:53 PM
Mine is Thor, god of thunder and I often have thunder in my pants with a few trouser coughs
ANOTHER FUCKING DICKHEAD EPIPHANY PROUDFOOT SAYING
Logged
Block21
Online
Posts: 21
Re: Who is your favourite Greek god?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:35:15 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 08:33:01 PM
Quote from: Block21 on
Today
at 08:15:53 PM
Mine is Thor, god of thunder and I often have thunder in my pants with a few trouser coughs
ANOTHER FUCKING DICKHEAD EPIPHANY PROUDFOOT SAYING
What trouser coughs?
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 509
Re: Who is your favourite Greek god?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:38:19 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 08:22:51 PM
I AM ARSE 👍
THE GOD OF ARSES 👍🥊🥊🥊👍
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 075
Re: Who is your favourite Greek god?
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:22:11 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on
Today
at 08:15:53 PM
Mine is Thor, god of thunder and I often have thunder in my pants with a few trouser coughs
Thor wasn't Greek.
Hercules
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Block21
Online
Posts: 21
Re: Who is your favourite Greek god?
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:25:42 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 09:22:11 PM
Quote from: Block21 on
Today
at 08:15:53 PM
Mine is Thor, god of thunder and I often have thunder in my pants with a few trouser coughs
Thor wasn't Greek.
Hercules
See you in Valhalla brother
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 8 596
Re: Who is your favourite Greek god?
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 09:33:41 PM »
Dimi Konstantopoulos
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...